Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen Walters
Related
A message for Harrisburg leaders as children die: Do something! | Opinion
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
Harrisburg schools hire new safety head as city endorses putting resource officers in schools
The aftermath of recent large-scale fights at John Harris High School stands to re-kindle the longstanding discussion between Harrisburg School District and City Hall over the presence of law enforcement in schools, a matter that has been fraught in past years. In announcing Thursday that it had reached an agreement...
abc27.com
Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
abc27.com
Ewell Plaza open to public, ribbon-cutting ceremony
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster opened the Ewell Plaza to the public on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mayor Danene Sorace hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the once neglected space that now has new life. The Ewell Plaza will have a new parking garage and will house the Lancaster Public Library. The plaza will also host food trucks and live events for the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trust in the police in Harrisburg is not the issue | PennLive letters
The scourge of gun violence in the city of Harrisburg has nothing to do with trust of the police. Many of the victims would not cooperate with the police or identify their assailants because of fear of retaliation from family and friends of the shooter. Still others were bent on revenge, street justice on their own terms.
abc27.com
Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
abc27.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief hopes to build relationships
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, Richard Mendez became Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief. For over 20 years, Chief Mendez has been patrolling the streets of Lancaster looking for signs of trouble. “You go through parts of the city and you remember stuff from your childhood, as a...
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
theburgnews.com
A Lawyer’s Life: Corky Goldstein has handled some of the highest-profile criminal cases in Harrisburg. After 50-plus years, he’s finally putting down his briefcase.
Stephayne McClure-Potts and her husband Michael waited until after 5 o’clock, using the back door to avoid the throngs of news reporters camped outside. They knew Corky Goldstein only by reputation—a pint-sized lawyer who stood up for people in trouble. He was active in their Jewish community and often took on criminal defendants whose cases seemed hopeless and who had no ability to pay him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
abc27.com
Apartment damaged in Lebanon County fire
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment was damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Keystone Hook and Ladder Company, crews were called at 7:20 a.m. to a fire on the unit block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown Borough. The fire was contained to...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
abc27.com
New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court
A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
abc27.com
West Shore elementary school student found with bullets, magazine on bus
(WHTM) – A West Shore School District elementary school student was found with a magazine of bullets on their bus. According to a letter from District Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of the bullets. Officials did not find any...
Comments / 0