ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ewell Plaza open to public, ribbon-cutting ceremony

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster opened the Ewell Plaza to the public on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mayor Danene Sorace hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the once neglected space that now has new life. The Ewell Plaza will have a new parking garage and will house the Lancaster Public Library. The plaza will also host food trucks and live events for the community.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
abc27.com

Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Domestic Violence#Community Service#Prison#The 2022 City Council#State#Wash Go
abc27.com

Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
theburgnews.com

A Lawyer’s Life: Corky Goldstein has handled some of the highest-profile criminal cases in Harrisburg. After 50-plus years, he’s finally putting down his briefcase.

Stephayne McClure-Potts and her husband Michael waited until after 5 o’clock, using the back door to avoid the throngs of news reporters camped outside. They knew Corky Goldstein only by reputation—a pint-sized lawyer who stood up for people in trouble. He was active in their Jewish community and often took on criminal defendants whose cases seemed hopeless and who had no ability to pay him.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PhillyBite

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Apartment damaged in Lebanon County fire

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment was damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Keystone Hook and Ladder Company, crews were called at 7:20 a.m. to a fire on the unit block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown Borough. The fire was contained to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court

A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy