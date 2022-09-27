ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

theweektoday.com

Marion Conservation Commission approves golf club restoration plan

MARION — With a vote to approve a revised restoration plan for damaged wetland areas at the Marion Golf Club, the Marion Conservation Commission ended a months-long dispute with the club. On June 9, the commission issued an enforcement order against the Marion Golf Club, which the club called...
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Solar parking lot planned for Rosebrook

The A.D. Makepeace Company has announced plans to install a series of solar power canopies above the parking lots at 100 Rosebrook Way. Working in conjunction with Renewable Energy Development Partners, LLC, of Hingham, ADM will install nine to 12 canopies which will provide protection for parking lot users and generate more than 800 kilowatts of electricity.
WAREHAM, MA
capeandislands.org

'Not one drop': Activists rally to oppose radioactive water dump

Christopher Nord of Amesbury speaks at a rally Monday on the lawn of Plymouth Town Hall against the discharge of radioactive water from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Behind him are members of the environmental action group Red Rebel Brigade. More than 150 people turned out for a rally Monday...
Wareham, MA
Government
City
Wareham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
wgbh.org

Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack

Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
SOMERVILLE, MA
theweektoday.com

Next to New closed for winter restock

Next to New Thrift Shop will be closed from Sept. 25 through Oct. 5 to restock fall and winter clothes. Come in and visit them on Oct. 6, when they reopen with new selections. The shop is located at First Congregational Church Wareham on11 Gibbs Ave. in Wareham, MA. Their shopping hours are Thursday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
BOURNE, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home

The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
whdh.com

WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
FALMOUTH, MA
yesterdaysisland.com

True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket

Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
NANTUCKET, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck

A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA

