What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The purpose of the safety plan is to provide patients who are at heightened risk for suicide with concrete, actionable coping strategies they can use during a suicidal crisis to decrease their risk of attempting suicide. In addition to its practical and intended use, a safety plan also conveys hope by demonstrating to an individual with suicidal ideation that there are more effective ways of managing their problems.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO