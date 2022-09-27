Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Understanding the Causes of Suicide
There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
US suicide rates rose in 2021, reversing two years of decline
More than 47,000 people in the US who died of suicide last year, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- one death every 11 minutes.
Psychiatric Times
Safety Planning: An Essential Feature of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention
What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The purpose of the safety plan is to provide patients who are at heightened risk for suicide with concrete, actionable coping strategies they can use during a suicidal crisis to decrease their risk of attempting suicide. In addition to its practical and intended use, a safety plan also conveys hope by demonstrating to an individual with suicidal ideation that there are more effective ways of managing their problems.
iheart.com
Lyme and Suicide
I’m not sure if you read the People Magazine article “CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle”. If not, here is the direct link below:. https://people.com/human-interest/ceo-shares-linkedin-post-after-daughter-died-by-suicide-following-lyme-disease-battle/. First, all of my sympathy and love to this family who lost someone at...
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Daily Beast
How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger
Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
Nature.com
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
msn.com
Is There A Connection Between Autoimmune Disorders And PTSD?
Stress can have a significant impact on the body. While some stress is normal, longer-term stress can impact everything from muscle tension to the reproductive system to digestion, according to the American Psychological Association. And research shows that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a serious mental health condition, might be connected to the development of autoimmune disorders (via Healthline).
verywellhealth.com
Lassitude: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Lassitude is a state or feeling in which a person experiences an ongoing lack of mental and physical energy. It's characterized by overwhelming tiredness, loss of interest, and a feeling of no longer caring that you don't care. As a mental health symptom, lassitude is often associated with depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
TODAY.com
Woman, 22, dies by suicide after struggling with Lyme disease
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The family of a 22-year-old woman who had been struggling with Lyme disease is...
verywellmind.com
Coping With Suicide Grief
This article contains information that may be triggering to some readers. If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for support and assistance from a trained counselor. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911. For more mental health resources,...
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
What To Do If Your Child Talks About Suicide
It's terrifying to hear a child say they want to harm themselves. But they've come to you for help, and that is what you'll give them.
healio.com
Treatment significantly improved symptoms in those with MDD, childhood trauma
In individuals with major depressive disorder and childhood trauma, symptoms improved significantly following pharmacological and psychotherapeutic treatments, regardless of severity, per a study published in Lancet Psychiatry. “In patients with a history of childhood trauma, depressive disorders, including major depressive disorder, are characterized by earlier onset, greater recurrence, more comorbidity...
neurologylive.com
Diagnosis of Myotonic Dystrophy Demonstrates an Association With Depression
Findings from a cross-sectional survey revealed a significant association between depression and a diagnosis of myotonic dystrophy, and that symptoms impacting quality of life are more common in neuromuscular disorders. A cross-sectional survey of 112 patients showed a significant association between depression and a diagnosis of myotonic dystrophy.1 These findings...
