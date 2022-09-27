Read full article on original website
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
2 planned power outages scheduled west of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bonneville Power Administration informed the Flathead Electric Cooperative of two planned outages next week. The impacted communities will be west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy's Inn and Ashley Creek areas. Bonneville Power said the outages are expected to be less than a minute long. Roughly...
Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
Columbia Falls Man Sentenced in Evergreen Shooting
A 23-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in Evergreen last January has been sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty this summer to a felony count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Tanner Doyle White entered a plea deal in July after...
2 men killed in Bonner County crash
BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
Police: Shots fired in Kalispell Saturday
Police: shots fired in Kalispell Saturday. The Kalispell Police Department said they took one person into custody after a report of shots fired near a Kalispell business Saturday night.
