Libby, MT

NBCMontana

2 planned power outages scheduled west of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bonneville Power Administration informed the Flathead Electric Cooperative of two planned outages next week. The impacted communities will be west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy's Inn and Ashley Creek areas. Bonneville Power said the outages are expected to be less than a minute long. Roughly...
NBCMontana

Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Man Sentenced in Evergreen Shooting

A 23-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in Evergreen last January has been sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty this summer to a felony count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Tanner Doyle White entered a plea deal in July after...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 men killed in Bonner County crash

BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
