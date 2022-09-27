ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

 

News4Jax.com

East Baymeadows Road closed between Philips & Old Kings due to road blockage

Eastbound Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Old Kings Road was closed Wednesday night due to a road blockage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the issue was related to Hurricane Ian. A News4JAX viewer shared a photo from the area that showed a large sign that appeared to be structurally unsafe and leaning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Columbia County crash ends deadly

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death in Jacksonville apartment complex parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon the the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Woodstock neighborhood, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they were called to the scene of the Huron-Sophia Street Apartments at 1:39...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

