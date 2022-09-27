Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Breaking Down the Complicated AFC SouthFlurrySportsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Late night argument turns into shooting on Lenoir Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning at approximately 12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot in the 6900 block of Lenoir Ave. E. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they located a male in his...
First Coast News
Police: Four shot during incident in Historic Eastside, 1 in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot during an incident in Jacksonville's Historic Eastside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says the victims range in age from teenagers to adults in their mid-40s. Three of them are expected to be OK, however, JSO says one in critical condition.
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
News4Jax.com
East Baymeadows Road closed between Philips & Old Kings due to road blockage
Eastbound Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Old Kings Road was closed Wednesday night due to a road blockage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the issue was related to Hurricane Ian. A News4JAX viewer shared a photo from the area that showed a large sign that appeared to be structurally unsafe and leaning.
Columbia County crash ends deadly
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
Jacksonville boy who fled Hurricane Ian dies after falling from 19th floor of condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who evacuated Jacksonville in the wake of Hurricane Ian died in a tragic fall Thursday. In a news release, Panama City Beach officials said the boy was in town with his family when he fell from the 19th floor balcony of a Sterling Reef condo.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death in Jacksonville apartment complex parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon the the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Woodstock neighborhood, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they were called to the scene of the Huron-Sophia Street Apartments at 1:39...
News4Jax.com
Woman in serious condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Nolan Street around 10 p.m. they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s...
First Coast News
FHP: 2 dead in Putnam County after car flips over, submerges in floodwater during Hurricane Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in Putnam County left two dead after the car hydroplaned onto a grass shoulder, flipped over and became submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the accident happened on Cracker Swamp Road, where there was standing water...
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
First Coast News
JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville reopens after high tide, flooding from Ian
A day after Hurricane Ian exited the First Coast, flooding has closed San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m. the street was inundated with high tide waters causing police to close off the street and shop owners to close their business.
Video: Nassau County deputies save boaters during Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office rescued two people from their sailboat during Hurricane Ian on Wednesday evening. The NCSO Marine Unit saved the boaters in the Fernandina Harbor around 8:30 p.m., according to their social media. No one was hurt, thankfully. Nassau officials want to remind...
70+ homes underwater in Welaka following Ian
Welaka, Florida experienced major flooding from Hurricane Ian. About 72 homes are underwater, according to Mayor Watts.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
Jacksonville rescue team saves man, 79, from debris of collapsed home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was saved from the collapsed remains of his two-story home by a Jacksonville rescue team in Southwest Florida following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department only spent a short time on the...
