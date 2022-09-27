ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

LJWORLD

Opinion: Will Kansans go for Kobach again?

Meet the new Kris Kobach. Is he the same as the old Kris Kobach?. Before Kobach narrowly won the Republican primary for governor in 2018, an independent group supporting then-Gov. Jeff Colyer ran an ad featuring the tagline “Call Kris Kobach. Tell him we can’t afford his antics.”
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission to consider increasing density on 3.4-acre parcel of land for proposed infill project

City leaders will soon consider a request to increase the density of a 3.4-acre parcel of land to allow for duplexes to be built there instead of single-family homes. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider approving a request to rezone approximately 3.4 acres located at 1100 Kasold Drive from a single-dwelling residential zoning district to a multi-dwelling residential district, or specifically from RS7 to RM12D. BG Consultants submitted the request on behalf of Christ Community Church, which owns the property and is located adjacent to it.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Employment agency says substitute teachers are declining jobs in Lawrence due to low pay, requests pay increase

An employment agency says the Lawrence school district’s low pay for substitute teachers relative to surrounding districts is causing some substitutes to decline jobs in Lawrence. The district uses daily substitutes as needed and also contracts for long-term substitutes through the employment agency Morgan Hunter, which requested that the...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Your Turn: Local officials should explore energy partnerships

Lawrence and Douglas County have sustainability goals, but may be thinking too small. Addressing plastic bags, recycling, and energy conservation are worthy goals but not sufficient for a world-class community. Our community and country are driven by the need for reliable, affordable, responsible electric energy. All three elements are essential...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Laura Kelly
LJWORLD

Lawrence High cafeteria workers protest outside school, express concerns about low staffing and pay

Lawrence High School cafeteria workers picketed in front of the school Thursday afternoon to express concerns about understaffing and low pay. The Lawrence school district has 114 classified staff vacancies overall, representing a 17% vacancy rate, with the majority of those openings being paraprofessional and food service positions. LHS cafeteria workers say they are operating with a fraction of the staff they typically have, requiring them to take on the duties of multiple positions.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Week 5 preview: Kansas has chance to measure progress, growth vs. Iowa State

It was just shy of a year ago when Kansas coach Lance Leipold fully recognized the significant undertaking that lay before him. The Jayhawks had taken their lumps earlier in Leipold’s first season and headed north to Iowa State hoping to demonstrate some level of progress. Instead, they found themselves down 38 points at halftime and limped to a woeful 59-7 defeat, their latest drubbing in a decade full of them.
AMES, IA
#Property Taxes#Democrats#Residential Property#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Statehouse
LJWORLD

KU enrollment grows for the year, fueled by largest freshman class since 2008

KU leaders for months have said they thought a national championship in basketball and new student recruitment efforts would result in positive enrollment numbers for the University of Kansas this fall. New numbers from the Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday proved them partially right. By one standard, KU’s enrollment...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas football defense improving but still a work in progress

With the Kansas football offense putting up all kinds of eye-popping numbers that rank among the best in the country, the shortcomings of the KU defense thus far have slid under the radar a little bit. That is, unless you’re talking to the KU defensive players themselves. Even in...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with injuring another man with a deadly weapon: a pit bull

A Lawrence man was charged on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with injuring another man using a deadly weapon, and the weapon was a pit bull. Malachi Samuel Thomas, 22, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, using a pit bull, and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to charging documents. The charges are in connection with an incident on June 26, when Thomas is alleged to have battered two men. The documents do not indicate exactly how the dog was used.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

It’s a block party! Jayhawk fans to gather downtown this evening for Homecoming pep rally, concert by country artist Chris Lane

A concert and pep rally in downtown Lawrence are slated today as part of the University of Kansas’ Homecoming festivities. As the Journal-World has previously reported, KU and partners are hosting the “Rock Chalk Block Party” at 5:30 p.m. today on Massachusetts Street between 10th and 11th streets. The block party will feature a free concert by country artist Chris Lane and also will include games and a pep rally in downtown Lawrence. The pep rally is expected to begin around 7:50 p.m., with Lane’s concert to follow.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Preps Notebook: City, area runners deliver strong finishes at Rim Rock Classic

The Free State cross country team competed against 25 schools at the annual Rim Rock meet in Lawrence on Saturday. The boys’ team landed in eighth place, led by Top 20 finishes from juniors Jake Loos (13th) and Blake Wohler (17th). The Free State girls’ team finished 12th overall, featuring a Top 15 finish by sophomore Brylee Burns (15th).
LAWRENCE, KS

