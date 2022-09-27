Read full article on original website
Gov. Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly introduced the first piece of a second-term agenda Thursday anchored by proposals to immediately end the state’s tax on grocery purchases, expand by $50 million tax relief to the elderly and create a three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday. Kelly said her plan would...
Opinion: Will Kansans go for Kobach again?
Meet the new Kris Kobach. Is he the same as the old Kris Kobach?. Before Kobach narrowly won the Republican primary for governor in 2018, an independent group supporting then-Gov. Jeff Colyer ran an ad featuring the tagline “Call Kris Kobach. Tell him we can’t afford his antics.”
Lawrence City Commission to consider increasing density on 3.4-acre parcel of land for proposed infill project
City leaders will soon consider a request to increase the density of a 3.4-acre parcel of land to allow for duplexes to be built there instead of single-family homes. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider approving a request to rezone approximately 3.4 acres located at 1100 Kasold Drive from a single-dwelling residential zoning district to a multi-dwelling residential district, or specifically from RS7 to RM12D. BG Consultants submitted the request on behalf of Christ Community Church, which owns the property and is located adjacent to it.
With three-quarters of the year in the books, Lawrence sales tax collections on pace for nearly 10% growth
I hear people complain that their stock portfolios are creating no growth. I don’t know what they’re talking about. My stock portfolio is growing my ulcer by the day. Given that, you would think news of a nearly 10% growth rate in a multimillion-dollar fund would be unequivocally good news. Yet, that is not entirely the case.
Douglas County officials host first town hall to get feedback on proposed Wakarusa Drive extension project
At a town hall meeting on Thursday about a proposal to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence, area residents shared comments and concerns about the effects on fire and ambulance services, prime farmland, the Indigenous community and more. The town hall at Greenbush Resource Center, 1104 East 1000 Road, was...
Employment agency says substitute teachers are declining jobs in Lawrence due to low pay, requests pay increase
An employment agency says the Lawrence school district’s low pay for substitute teachers relative to surrounding districts is causing some substitutes to decline jobs in Lawrence. The district uses daily substitutes as needed and also contracts for long-term substitutes through the employment agency Morgan Hunter, which requested that the...
Your Turn: Local officials should explore energy partnerships
Lawrence and Douglas County have sustainability goals, but may be thinking too small. Addressing plastic bags, recycling, and energy conservation are worthy goals but not sufficient for a world-class community. Our community and country are driven by the need for reliable, affordable, responsible electric energy. All three elements are essential...
Douglas County leaders hearing questions about why crisis center isn’t open yet; update on facility pushed back 2 weeks
Douglas County leaders have been hearing questions about why the county’s new behavioral health crisis center isn’t operating yet, and they will have to wait two more weeks to hear an update on the center at a County Commission meeting. An update on the status of the Treatment...
Lawrence High cafeteria workers protest outside school, express concerns about low staffing and pay
Lawrence High School cafeteria workers picketed in front of the school Thursday afternoon to express concerns about understaffing and low pay. The Lawrence school district has 114 classified staff vacancies overall, representing a 17% vacancy rate, with the majority of those openings being paraprofessional and food service positions. LHS cafeteria workers say they are operating with a fraction of the staff they typically have, requiring them to take on the duties of multiple positions.
KU to expand program that covers tuition costs for children of university employees; some employees also to get additional break on classes
More KU students soon may be seeing mom or dad around campus. No, there’s not a new plan to get parents on the campus more often, but University of Kansas leaders are unveiling a new program to get more children of KU employees to enroll at the university. The...
Week 5 preview: Kansas has chance to measure progress, growth vs. Iowa State
It was just shy of a year ago when Kansas coach Lance Leipold fully recognized the significant undertaking that lay before him. The Jayhawks had taken their lumps earlier in Leipold’s first season and headed north to Iowa State hoping to demonstrate some level of progress. Instead, they found themselves down 38 points at halftime and limped to a woeful 59-7 defeat, their latest drubbing in a decade full of them.
Eudora police and Douglas County deputies aid in thwarting armed kidnapping of a toddler
A Eudora police officer with help from Douglas County sheriff’s deputies located and arrested suspects on Friday who were allegedly involved in an armed kidnapping of a 3-year-old in Topeka. Officers were notified around 4:35 a.m. that the suspect’s vehicle was heading southbound on Kansas Highway 10 near the...
KU enrollment grows for the year, fueled by largest freshman class since 2008
KU leaders for months have said they thought a national championship in basketball and new student recruitment efforts would result in positive enrollment numbers for the University of Kansas this fall. New numbers from the Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday proved them partially right. By one standard, KU’s enrollment...
Lawrence man convicted of all 3 counts in burglary case that used ‘geofence’ evidence
A Douglas County jury on Friday convicted a man of multiple crimes related to entering a woman’s home in a case in which police used Google data, among other evidence, to identify him. Lee Andrew Mitchell Pennington, 34, was charged with felony aggravated burglary, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor...
Independent consultant a finalist for KU vice provost position in diversity, equity office
The University of Kansas has announced its fourth and final candidate for its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging vice provost position: an independent consultant and author. The candidate, Noelle Chaddock, will give her public presentation from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Kansas Union Big 12 Room. Chaddock...
Kansas football defense improving but still a work in progress
With the Kansas football offense putting up all kinds of eye-popping numbers that rank among the best in the country, the shortcomings of the KU defense thus far have slid under the radar a little bit. That is, unless you’re talking to the KU defensive players themselves. Even in...
Lawrence man charged with injuring another man with a deadly weapon: a pit bull
A Lawrence man was charged on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with injuring another man using a deadly weapon, and the weapon was a pit bull. Malachi Samuel Thomas, 22, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, using a pit bull, and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to charging documents. The charges are in connection with an incident on June 26, when Thomas is alleged to have battered two men. The documents do not indicate exactly how the dog was used.
It’s a block party! Jayhawk fans to gather downtown this evening for Homecoming pep rally, concert by country artist Chris Lane
A concert and pep rally in downtown Lawrence are slated today as part of the University of Kansas’ Homecoming festivities. As the Journal-World has previously reported, KU and partners are hosting the “Rock Chalk Block Party” at 5:30 p.m. today on Massachusetts Street between 10th and 11th streets. The block party will feature a free concert by country artist Chris Lane and also will include games and a pep rally in downtown Lawrence. The pep rally is expected to begin around 7:50 p.m., with Lane’s concert to follow.
A place of her own with history and high ceilings – 1-bedroom loft in Warehouse Arts District is a ‘dream come true’
When Katie Nelson was debating whether to move on from Lawrence, one factor played a key part in her decision to stay put: an apartment availability at Poehler Lofts, 619 E. Eighth St. “I’ve been wanting to live at Poehler since I moved to Lawrence last year, so it’s kind...
Preps Notebook: City, area runners deliver strong finishes at Rim Rock Classic
The Free State cross country team competed against 25 schools at the annual Rim Rock meet in Lawrence on Saturday. The boys’ team landed in eighth place, led by Top 20 finishes from juniors Jake Loos (13th) and Blake Wohler (17th). The Free State girls’ team finished 12th overall, featuring a Top 15 finish by sophomore Brylee Burns (15th).
