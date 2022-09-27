A Lawrence man was charged on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with injuring another man using a deadly weapon, and the weapon was a pit bull. Malachi Samuel Thomas, 22, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, using a pit bull, and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to charging documents. The charges are in connection with an incident on June 26, when Thomas is alleged to have battered two men. The documents do not indicate exactly how the dog was used.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO