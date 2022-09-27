Read full article on original website
Senator Stabenow Announces Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Expand Mental Health and Addiction Services at LifeWays
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) today announced nearly $1,000,000 to expand mental health and addiction services at LifeWays in Jackson. This funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way we fund mental health and addiction treatment in America through her signature Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
Senator Stabenow Announces Over $500,000 in Funding to Expand Mental Health and Addiction Services at Genesee Health System
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) today announced $518,523 to expand mental health and addiction services at Genesee Health System. This funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way we fund mental health and addiction treatment in America through her signature Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $15 Million in DOJ Awards to Support Illinois Violence Prevention
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $15,009,020 in Department of Justice (DOJ) awards for violence prevention efforts across Illinois communities. “This federal funding will give communities around Illinois additional resources to not only...
