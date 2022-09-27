Read full article on original website
cdc.gov
Widespread Hepatitis A Outbreaks Associated with Person-to-Person Transmission — United States, 2016–2020
Monique A. Foster, MD1,*; Megan G. Hofmeister, MD2,*; Shaoman Yin, PhD2; Martha P. Montgomery, MD2; Mark K. Weng, MD2; Maribeth Eckert, MPH3; Noele P. Nelson, MD, PhD2; Jonathan Mermin, MD4; Carolyn Wester, MD2; Eyasu H. Teshale, MD2; Neil Gupta, MD2; Laura A. Cooley, MD2; Hepatitis A Response Team (View author affiliations)
CDC releases map showing obesity levels across US states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data on the state of obesity in states across the country. The new data shows that the prevalence of obesity in a state is strongly correlated with its levels of income and wealth, level of education and access to food. West Virginia, which is one of the nation’s poorest and least-educated states, is also currently its most obese: more than 40 per cent of West Virginians self-reported that they have obesity, followed closely by neighbouring Kentucky. California, Washington, Colorado, New York and Vermont were among the states with...
cdc.gov
Effectiveness of a Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Against Infection, Hospitalization, or Death Among Nursing Home Residents — 19 States, March 29–July 25, 2022
Kevin W. McConeghy, PharmD1,2; Elizabeth M. White, PhD2; Carolyn Blackman, MD3; Christopher M. Santostefano, MPH2; Yoojin Lee, MS2; James L. Rudolph, MD1,2; David Canaday, MD4,5; Andrew R. Zullo, PharmD, PhD2; John A. Jernigan, MD6; Tamara Pilishvili, PhD7; Vincent Mor, PhD1,2; Stefan Gravenstein, MD1,2,8 (View author affiliations) Summary. What is already...
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
MSNBC
Everyone involved in this pro-Trump brief should know better — including Ken Paxton
There’s a classic story often used to define the Yiddish word “chutzpah”: A boy is accused of murdering his parents, only to turn around and beg for mercy because he’s (now) an orphan. But future generations may instead use a (real) story of Texas, and a friend of the court brief produced by the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton last week.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests walnuts are bridge to better health as we age
Researchers who reviewed 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements have found participants who ate walnuts early on in life showed a greater likelihood for being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood.
MedicalXpress
Statin use not justified for healthy people with high cholesterol, researcher claims
About 40 million adults in the United States regularly take statins to lower their cholesterol levels and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke, according to American Heart Association data from 2020. However, many of them don't stand to benefit from these drugs based on new research from David...
A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants
The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
COVID-19 weekly update: Arizona cases increase by 3,402, with 44 new known deaths
Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona last week dropped again from the week prior to mark the lowest report since April, according to the state's latest weekly update. Health officials on Wednesday added 3,402 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending Sept. 24. Recent weeks have seen relatively lower reported case counts.
As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy
In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Links Red Meat Consumption to a 22% Higher Risk of Heart Disease
Blood sugar, general inflammation, and microbiome-related metabolites like TMAO seem to be more crucial in regulating heart disease risk than blood pressure or cholesterol levels. Is there a link between consuming more meat, particularly red and processed meat, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease? If so, why? The effects...
cdc.gov
Monkeypox 101
You will learn about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, how it spreads, understanding your risk, and how to prevent and treat monkeypox. You’ll also hear about the trends for the current outbreak in the United States, how CDC is responding to and working toward reducing stigma surrounding monkeypox, and how you can help.
The COVID-19 Booster’s Public Relations Problem
With a new coronavirus booster rolling out, a leading expert on vaccines explains how public health leaders have struggled to set expectations for the COVID-19 vaccine and convey clearly who benefits from each additional shot.
verywellhealth.com
Foods That Raise Diabetes Risk
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body does not make enough insulin or does not use insulin well. This leads to high blood sugar levels, medically known as hyperglycemia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 37 million Americans have diabetes. Several risk...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities prevented by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination within the first 6 months after the vaccine became available
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the effect of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination in the US. Background. By August 1st 2022, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) had been responsible for nearly 90 million SARS-CoV-2 infections and one million fatalities in the...
cohaitungchi.com
Gestational Diabetes Diet and Meal Plan
Have you been diagnosed with gestational diabetes? It might feel stressful to have to closely watch what you eat and know that if you don’t, you and baby can be at risk for health problems. But it can also be empowering to know that eating right can help keep you and baby healthy. So go forth and eat smart and savvy and—dare we say it?—maybe even enjoy it a little. Here’s how.
