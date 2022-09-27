Read full article on original website
uclabruins.com
UCLA Men's Basketball TV Assignments, Tip Times Announced
All 31 regular-season UCLA men's basketball games will be televised in 2022-23, as announced Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference office. The Pac-12 has finalized nearly all men's basketball tip times and television assignments for the upcoming season. UCLA will have 10 games televised by the ESPN family of networks, including...
Bruins Improve to 10-0 with 3-1 Win at Oregon
Eugene, Ore. - Top-ranked UCLA extended its winning streak to 10 and its conference unbeaten streak to 18 games, defeating a short-handed Oregon squad, 3-1, on Thursday evening. Sofia Cook put the Bruins (10-0, 2-0 in the Pac-12) on the board first at 23:18 after she took a touch off...
No. 2 UCLA Hosts No. 4 Pacific, Travels to No. 12 Pepperdine
LOS ANGELES – No. 2 UCLA (13-1) returns home for just the second time this season when it hosts No. 4 Pacific (13-2) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. Then the Bruins will conclude the week's contests at No. 12 Pepperdine (6-8) on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. UCLA will provide live stats but no stream while Pepperdine will provide a live stream as well as live stats.
UCLA Finishes 10th at Folds of Honor
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Freshman Kyle An recorded the first top-20 finish of his career as he tied for 19th (+4, 220) to lead the UCLA men's golf team at the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday. As a team, the Bruins shot a 299 and 291 in the...
