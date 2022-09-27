Read full article on original website
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a small helicopter crashed in southeast South Dakota. Update 2:20 p.m.: According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan helicopter that crashed northwest of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, S.D., around 10:30 a.m. Only the pilot was on board.
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received a call about a person who started a fire in a home and was then later spotted aiming a weapon at passing pedestrians and cars. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday; officers received a...
Missouri River flow will be minimal this winter
OMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- The Corps of Engineers has said that flows from Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River near Yankton will be reduced to minimal winter flows of about twelve thousand cubic feet per second. John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division for the Corps in...
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
What to consider while heating your house this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many companies here in Sioux Falls and across the region are providing many ways people can save money on heating and energy. While these bills are inevitable, Geoff Greenwood with Mid American Energy says there are ways you can manage prices. “Take a look...
Early Harvest Results
Early harvest results are showing what many farmers had expected; a reduction in yield production from previous years. Scott Stahl farms in McCook County, South Dakota and serves as the president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. He says he has started harvesting both corn and soybeans. Stahl says going into harvest he was concerned about the quality of the grain; however, he says test weights are better than expected. As for the grain moisture levels, Stahl says his corn and soybeans have reached full maturity with relative low moisture percentage levels. The South Dakota corn grower says his crops have matured past the point where a frost would be more beneficial than detrimental.
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
26-year-old hit, killed by vehicle while lying on South Dakota road
Officials say a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on 388th Avenue when the vehicle hit a 226-year-old female who was lying in the roadway.
