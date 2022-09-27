ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

KPBS

Firearm advocates challenge Newsom gun law

Gun rights advocates have filed a lawsuit challenging a California law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who distributes illegal firearms. The bill, Senate Bill 1327 — signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July — was explicitly modeled off of an abortion law in Texas. That law allows private citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion.
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County loosens restrictions on camping in public spaces to meet homeless needs

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Those without homes in Sonoma County can now camp overnight in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments.The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed.The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district.The board will be required...
kusi.com

SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law

Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
KCRA.com

Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
SFGate

Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills

Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
pioneerpublishers.com

Secretary Pete Buttigieg previews the future at Concord’s GoMentum Station

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 27, 2022) — The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and its partners welcomed several of the nation’s highest-ranking transportation officials earlier this month. Visitors included U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and outgoing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff. The pair took...
vallejosun.com

Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments

VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million

A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare

(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
