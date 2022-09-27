Read full article on original website
KPBS
Firearm advocates challenge Newsom gun law
Gun rights advocates have filed a lawsuit challenging a California law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who distributes illegal firearms. The bill, Senate Bill 1327 — signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July — was explicitly modeled off of an abortion law in Texas. That law allows private citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
Sonoma County loosens restrictions on camping in public spaces to meet homeless needs
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Those without homes in Sonoma County can now camp overnight in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments.The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed.The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district.The board will be required...
kusi.com
SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law
Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
Fox40
All-electric new cars by 2035? What mechanics say about California’s plan
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – On Aug. 25, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill announcing that “California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.”. The plan will be implemented in stages. In four years, 35% of all new cars sold...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
KCRA.com
Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
SFGate
Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills
Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
pioneerpublishers.com
Secretary Pete Buttigieg previews the future at Concord’s GoMentum Station
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 27, 2022) — The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and its partners welcomed several of the nation’s highest-ranking transportation officials earlier this month. Visitors included U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and outgoing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff. The pair took...
vallejosun.com
Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments
VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
California Lifts Restrictions on Feral Hog Hunting Despite Opposition from Local Hunters
A new California law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, September 22 will allow licensed hunters in the Golden State to kill an unlimited amount of wild hogs. The changes came in the form of Senate Bill 856, which passed with unanimous support in the state legislature. The passage...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million
A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
SFGate
Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare
(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
