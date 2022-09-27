Read full article on original website
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
More than 40% of mortgages withdrawn as market reels after mini-budget
More than 40% of available mortgages have been withdrawn from the market since the UK government announced its mini-budget on Friday, figures show. Lenders began suspending products on Monday as they struggled to price them amid the uncertainty on financial markets – and the volatility and number of offers being removed have snowballed this week.
Business Insider
The highest savings account rates today: High-yield savings accounts paying up to 2.75% APY
What are the interest rates for savings accounts today?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
City watchdog asks banks how they will support mortgage borrowers
The City watchdog is asking banks how they plan to step in and support struggling mortgage borrowers, as lenders such as Virgin Money relaunch home loans at higher rates following a spate of withdrawals sparked by this week’s market meltdown. Supervisors at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have been...
kitco.com
UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Pensions schemes have been heavily selling gilts in recent days after market falls caused by UK tax cut...
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022
The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
Regions Bank Must Refund $141M, Pay $50M CFPB Fine for Overdraft Fees
Charging customers with surprise overdraft fees will cost Regions Bank a total of $191 million in customer redress plus a civil monetary penalty paid to the victims relief fund of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). From August 2018 through July 2021, the CFPB said, Regions Bank charged customers surprise...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Slate
I Was Part of the Homebuying Rush. I Deeply Regret It.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) It seems to me like I bought a home at what was probably the peak of the market… Maybe even the same week it started to turn—when we didn’t realize it was turning from a seller’s to a buyer’s market. And, unfortunately, I don’t love the place (long story) and am not dying to be here for very long. The mortgage should be manageable if everything lines up but is higher than what would be truly comfortable.
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
How to earn more money from your savings now that banks are raising interest rates
The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate five times this year, most recently on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing effort to slow the pace of inflation. The idea is that since the U.S. central bank is making it more expensive to borrow money, the demand for goods and services will drop, thereby causing prices to fall.
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
kitco.com
UK gilt prices rocket after Bank of England steps into market
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British government bond prices soared on Wednesday after the Bank of England not only shelved plans to sell its stock of gilts for the time being, but said it would begin buying long-dated bonds in an effort to calm the market. Twenty- and 30-year gilt...
kitco.com
London's FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE index erased steep session losses to close higher on Wednesday, while the mid-cap index cut all of its bruising 3% plunge after the Bank of England's promise of bond purchases lifted sentiment. The BoE said it would buy as many long-dated government bonds...
kitco.com
PIMCO CIO says UK market chaos not systemic but will have global impact
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The collapse of the British pound and subsequent sell off in the country's bond market in recent days do not pose systemic risks but will affect global markets, PIMCO chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn told the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference in New York. Ivascyn added...
kitco.com
Moody's flags Oct 21 as crucial date for UK rating
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's top European analyst has flagged Oct. 21 as the next crucial date for Britain's credit rating following the firm's negative assessment this week of the government's new debt-fuelled spending plans. Rating firms set out when they intend to review European governments' creditworthiness before the...
CNET
Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?
Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
kitco.com
European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
