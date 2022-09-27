ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

kitco.com

UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Pensions schemes have been heavily selling gilts in recent days after market falls caused by UK tax cut...
Fortune

The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022

The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
NewsBreak
Slate

I Was Part of the Homebuying Rush. I Deeply Regret It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) It seems to me like I bought a home at what was probably the peak of the market… Maybe even the same week it started to turn—when we didn’t realize it was turning from a seller’s to a buyer’s market. And, unfortunately, I don’t love the place (long story) and am not dying to be here for very long. The mortgage should be manageable if everything lines up but is higher than what would be truly comfortable.
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
kitco.com

UK gilt prices rocket after Bank of England steps into market

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British government bond prices soared on Wednesday after the Bank of England not only shelved plans to sell its stock of gilts for the time being, but said it would begin buying long-dated bonds in an effort to calm the market. Twenty- and 30-year gilt...
kitco.com

London's FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE index erased steep session losses to close higher on Wednesday, while the mid-cap index cut all of its bruising 3% plunge after the Bank of England's promise of bond purchases lifted sentiment. The BoE said it would buy as many long-dated government bonds...
kitco.com

PIMCO CIO says UK market chaos not systemic but will have global impact

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The collapse of the British pound and subsequent sell off in the country's bond market in recent days do not pose systemic risks but will affect global markets, PIMCO chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn told the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference in New York. Ivascyn added...
kitco.com

Moody's flags Oct 21 as crucial date for UK rating

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's top European analyst has flagged Oct. 21 as the next crucial date for Britain's credit rating following the firm's negative assessment this week of the government's new debt-fuelled spending plans. Rating firms set out when they intend to review European governments' creditworthiness before the...
CNET

Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?

Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
kitco.com

European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
