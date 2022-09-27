Mifflin Day will be Oct. 1. Come enjoy all you can eat stew and live music. Stew will be available for purchase for $20 a gallon; please bring a container. The Chester County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Senior Center. The evening speaker will be John Talbot, and the topic to be announced. This is your place if you are interested in history and good company. All are welcome.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO