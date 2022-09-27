Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
WBBJ
Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
ucbjournal.com
From East To West Tennessee, Farms Offer Outdoor Family Activities This Fall
NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more than...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
localmemphis.com
Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City
STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
WBBJ
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
WBBJ
CAPTURED | Crime Stoppers 09-28-22
If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson. For more crime-related news, click here.
Lexington Progress
Broadband Service Will Open New Doors for Henderson, Decatur Counties
The recent announcement of a $27.49 million grant for broadband to be built by the Lexington Electric System has not only excited Lexington and Henderson County, but also neighboring Decatur County. LES will be providing broadband service to 17,851 residential customers and that will include those in Decatur County. The...
WBBJ
Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
WBBJ
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 09-21-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the two (2) masked suspects who lifted an elderly woman’s wallet and spent $1,800 at Target. If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor:...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/28/22 – 09/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Mifflin Day will be Oct. 1. Come enjoy all you can eat stew and live music. Stew will be available for purchase for $20 a gallon; please bring a container. The Chester County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Senior Center. The evening speaker will be John Talbot, and the topic to be announced. This is your place if you are interested in history and good company. All are welcome.
Lexington Progress
Fire Destroys Home Near Reagan
A late-night fire destroyed a home on Highway 100, September 20, 2022, according to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy. Luckily no one was home at the house owned by Skeeter Joe Harmon, 5400 Highway 100. A neighbor was alerted to the fire by dogs barking. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to Chief Murphy.
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries
Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
