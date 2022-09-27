Read full article on original website
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Control Engineering
The importance of a process functional ecosystem
Companies who operate in multi-step, multi-ingredient batch processing operations employ a combination of complex procedures, business and operational systems, and communications. The range of tools and machinery used to process a potential vast array of ingredients and process steps are what it takes to make processors successful. Entire working cultures emerge from these operations that foster a focus and achieve positive outcomes.
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
3printr.com
Seurat joins the Additive Manufacturing Coalition
It’s time for manufacturing to find a new home. As we now know, having products produced in a faraway factory has failed to be the best economic and environmental approach. Additive manufacturing (AM) has a promising future given its ability to drastically shorten lead times and prototypes can be built almost anywhere. But, is there a future where AM can help us control our economic destiny and lessen our national dependence on foreign adversaries? Recent legislation such as the CHIPS Act marks a nationwide effort to build dependable supply chains at home, and this could potentially be the impetus that AM has been waiting for to advance forward.
getnews.info
Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data
Clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
foodlogistics.com
IoT Trailer Monitoring Ensures Food Safety in the Cold Chain
EROAD introduced CoreHub Xtreme, a next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) trailer monitoring and control gateway designed for supply chain assurance and optimized fleet efficiency for cold chain transportation. The CoreHub Xtreme delivers real-time data from all connected assets into a single platform to boost driver safety and fleet health. “Our...
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
gcaptain.com
Shipping’s Decarbonization Voyage: Big Money Needs and Uncertain Technologies
Capital Link’s Maritime Forum last week covered a wide range of shipping topics, ranging from supply chain issues to maritime finance, which Capital Link focuses on. A panel on Energy Transition, moderated by John Benson, Partner at Watson Farley Williams (WFW), a leader on sustainability issues among maritime law firms. The session offered a deep dive into how the needed amounts (estimated variously between $1 trillion and $4 trillion, depending on which expert is consulted) might be raised since current decarbonization technology “isn’t there” and “doesn’t get it done,“ in Mr. Benson’s words. The theme of big money needed to chase climate “ambitions” to be achieved through uncertain technologies permeated the nearly hour-long session.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025
Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
News-Medical.net
Astrea Bioseparations introduces Nereus LentiHERO, a fit-for-purpose solution for lentiviral vector purification
Astrea Bioseparations (“Astrea Bio”), a leading provider of novel purification and separation tools supporting the development of next-generation therapeutics, has announced today the commercial launch of its Nereus LentiHERO™ lentiviral vector (LVV) purification technology. Incorporating AstreAdept™, the Company’s proprietary nanofiber material, this novel solution addresses the challenges associated with purifying the large and fragile products used in cell and gene therapy.
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Opportunities for Recycling and Waste Management Businesses to Help Combat Food Waste
Public policy and regulations have a major role to play in preventing food waste and ensuring that all food waste is treated in the most efficient environmental manner. Technology will also play a role in encouraging less waste and ensuring advanced food waste treatment solutions. Food waste is a massive...
New Research Reveals Consumers’ Understanding of Sustainability in Apparel
To find out what consumers know about and look for in sustainability, who better to ask than shoppers themselves? This spring, The LYCRA Company commissioned an online study on consumer attitudes related to a variety of sustainability topics. The research took place in the U.S., Germany, Italy, China and Brazil, with a sample of 3,000 adults1. This article provides a brief overview of the results. Related Stories Denim Climate, Consumption and Community Guide LS&Co.'s Sustainability Goals Brands Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie Ranking Important Global Issues The survey asked participants to select what they believe are the top three issues in the world today. Climate change/global warming...
satnews.com
Commercial smallsat data acquisition contract assigned by NASA to GHGSat
NASA has selected GHGSat, Inc., of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to provide commercial small constellation satellite products for evaluation to determine the utility for advancing NASA’s science and application goals. GHGSat will provide a comprehensive catalog of Earth Observation (EO) data High Resolution, Gas Detection, Commercial, Earth Observation, Data products.
Woonsocket Call
BeetleSat Announces Next Steps for World’s First LEO Satellite Network With Expandable Antennas
The satellite technology company made headline news at this year’s World Satellite Business Week in Paris, France. BeetleSat, a global provider of telecommunications and satellite technology, unveiled the next phases of development for its much-anticipated LEO broadband satellite constellation. The announcement was made at the 25th edition of the World Satellite Business Week, the leading conference for the satellite industry, which this year brought together the biggest names in the industry and over 1,500 executives from 80 countries.
dronedj.com
Wingcopter in drone and e-bike delivery trial for rural communities
German fixed-wing drone manufacturer and aerial services company Wingcopter is partnering with the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences to test on-demand delivery of goods using UAVs and cargo e-bicycles to people in villages and other remote rural communities. The project is being financed by a $500,000 grant from the German...
