CJNG Cartel Boss El Mencho’s Bitter Enemy Was Just Arrested in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym), who later broke away from the group, and reportedly founded a rival cartel to wage war against them. Erick Valencia Salazar, known as El 85, was detained by the Mexican...
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles
Thousands of Cubans are arriving in the United States every month in one of the largest migrations from the island in decades, but a sometimes overlooked policy change during the Obama era is making it harder and more expensive for many of them to obtain legal immigration status.
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, as Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues Hawaii caution alert
A POWERFUL earthquake has hit Mexico leaving one person dead as a threat of a tsunami is being monitored in Hawaii. The earthquake's magnitude of 7.6 shook the coast of Michoacan, Mexico on Monday at around 2.05 pm (EST). One person died so far from damage created by the earthquake.
'No, not again!' In Mexico, 3 powerful earthquakes struck the same day
MEXICO CITY — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday, killing two people in the Pacific coast state of Colima.
Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists
VICAM, Mexico (AP) — Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday, and the Yaqui Indigenous people of northern Mexico are still mourning the killing of water-defense leader Tomás Rojo found dead in June 2021. The murder of Indigenous land defenders often conjures up images of Amazon activists killed deep in the jungle — and Colombia and Brazil still account for many of the deaths. But according to a report by the nongovernmental group Global Witness, Mexico saw 54 activists killed in 2021, compared to 33 in Colombia and 26 in Brazil. The group recorded the deaths of 200 activists worldwide in 2021. Latin America accounted for over two-thirds of those slayings — often of the bravest and most well-respected people in their communities. That was the case with Tómas Rojo, who authorities claim was killed by a local drug gang that wanted the money the Yaquis sometimes earn by collecting tolls at informal highway checkpoints.
Venezuelan migrants endure life in tents in Downtown El Paso
El Paso has seen the U.S. Border Patrol release more than 1,000 paroled migrants in its Downtown since last Wednesday.
As numbers rise, the hardships of migration through Mexico multiply
Tapachula, a town on the Mexico-Guatemala border known for its stifling heat, has earned the nickname of a “migrant prison”. Thousands of people hoping to reach the United States have found themselves detained or stuck here, waiting months to obtain a humanitarian visa and struggling to survive in the city long enough to acquire one.
U.S. ambassador tours migrant facilities in El Paso and Juarez
U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar was in Juarez on Tuesday to tour a migrant shelter and attend a reading fair with the wife of the president of Mexico. He was also in El Paso to visit a U.S. Border Patrol’s temporary processing facility near the border wall.
Many Third-Generation Latinos Don't Speak Spanish. They're Tired Of Being Judged For It.
For children and grandchildren of immigrants, the message from some inside the community is clear: "You're not really Latino if you don't speak Spanish."
The Sinaloa Cartel Is Controlling Water in Drought-Stricken Mexico
URIQUE, Mexico — Deep inside a canyon in the mountains of Chihuahua, Mexico—a place that’s accessible only by mule or on foot—locals haven’t seen this river full for over eight years. And now, the waterway is the property of the Sinaloa Cartel. “Here, everything has...
Mexico declares Otomi site first ancient monument in a decade
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country's first archaeological zone in a decade, antiquities institute INAH announced on Tuesday, despite several years of steep budget cuts for archeological research.
Angelina Jolie Demands Freedom For Iranian Women As Protests Continue Following Death Of Mahsa Amini
Angelina Jolie has joined those demanding freedom for Iranian women, as protests continue after the death of Mahsa Amini. The actress, director and campaigner posted an impassioned appeal on her Instagram account, saying Iranian women needed “freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.” Jolie’s message comes as protests continue in Iran, after the death two weeks ago of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody – having been arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly. Her post-mortem registered signs of brutality, something denied by the state. Dozens of people have died in the streets of Iran, mostly protestors...
Families of Mexico’s missing students march on anniversary
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carrying photographs of their children at their chests, relatives of the 43 students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014 marched Monday on the eighth anniversary of their abductions with conflicting sentiments. On one hand, the government appeared to be advancing, but on the other...
‘Barton Creek’: Carlos V. Gutierrez To Direct, John Martinez O’Felan To Produce Movie About Cuban Political Exile Carlos Lavernia
EXCLUSIVE: Producer John Martinez O’Felan has secured financing and set his next Project, Barton Creek, a Latino-led and LatinX inclusive feature biopic written and directed by award-winning Cuban-American director Carlos V. Gutierrez. The feature follows the triumphant life story of Cuban political exile and innocence Project participant Carlos Lavernia, who was wrongfully convicted to life in prison and spent 15 years behind bars before being proven innocent. Lavernia is a Havana-born immigrant and former Cuban soldier imprisoned in Fidel Castro’s Cuba before being sent on the Mariel Boatlift of 1980 to live in the U.S in exile. While in his early 30’s,...
Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on
HAVANA — (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the...
Former Pres. Obama speaks at conference held in San Diego
Former President of the United States Barack Obama took the stage Sunday at the L'Attitude conference held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego. The four-day event wrapped up Sunday with various speakers, including Obama.
