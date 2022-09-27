ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
NBC News

'No, not again!' In Mexico, 3 powerful earthquakes struck the same day

MEXICO CITY — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday, killing two people in the Pacific coast state of Colima.
ENVIRONMENT
Andrei Tapalaga

How Did the 12 Apostles Die?

The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
The Associated Press

Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists

VICAM, Mexico (AP) — Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday, and the Yaqui Indigenous people of northern Mexico are still mourning the killing of water-defense leader Tomás Rojo found dead in June 2021. The murder of Indigenous land defenders often conjures up images of Amazon activists killed deep in the jungle — and Colombia and Brazil still account for many of the deaths. But according to a report by the nongovernmental group Global Witness, Mexico saw 54 activists killed in 2021, compared to 33 in Colombia and 26 in Brazil. The group recorded the deaths of 200 activists worldwide in 2021. Latin America accounted for over two-thirds of those slayings — often of the bravest and most well-respected people in their communities. That was the case with Tómas Rojo, who authorities claim was killed by a local drug gang that wanted the money the Yaquis sometimes earn by collecting tolls at informal highway checkpoints.
ADVOCACY
Deadline

Angelina Jolie Demands Freedom For Iranian Women As Protests Continue Following Death Of Mahsa Amini

Angelina Jolie has joined those demanding freedom for Iranian women, as protests continue after the death of Mahsa Amini. The actress, director and campaigner posted an impassioned appeal on her Instagram account, saying Iranian women needed “freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.” Jolie’s message comes as protests continue in Iran, after the death two weeks ago of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody – having been arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly. Her post-mortem registered signs of brutality, something denied by the state. Dozens of people have died in the streets of Iran, mostly protestors...
NFL
Deadline

‘Barton Creek’: Carlos V. Gutierrez To Direct, John Martinez O’Felan To Produce Movie About Cuban Political Exile Carlos Lavernia

EXCLUSIVE: Producer John Martinez O’Felan has secured financing and set his next Project, Barton Creek, a Latino-led and LatinX inclusive feature biopic written and directed by award-winning Cuban-American director Carlos V. Gutierrez. The feature follows the triumphant life story of Cuban political exile and innocence Project participant Carlos Lavernia, who was wrongfully convicted to life in prison and spent 15 years behind bars before being proven innocent. Lavernia is a Havana-born immigrant and former Cuban soldier imprisoned in Fidel Castro’s Cuba before being sent on the Mariel Boatlift of 1980 to live in the U.S in exile. While in his early 30’s,...
AUSTIN, TX

