arlingtonconnection.com

Herndon High School Hosts Showcase of Bands

Herndon High School hosted the Herndon Showcase of Bands 2022 on September 24. It is the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative's (VMBC) NOVA Regional all-day Marching Band competition. Twenty-seven bands joined The Pride of Herndon and performed at the 25th Annual Showcase kicking off the Marching Band competition season. The ticketed event took place at the Herndon High School Stadium.
HERNDON, VA
arlingtonconnection.com

Summer Is Gone, but Not Forgotten

While I’m delighted to feel summer’s heat begin to fade, part of me still wonders how summer slipped away so quickly. As I write this, early voting is already underway in 2022 congressional elections — a sure sign that fall indeed is here. More importantly, Reston Farmers Market berries, peaches, melons and even tomatoes have disappeared, being replaced by apples (30 or 40 varieties), pumpkins and squashes, root veggies and, yes, my favorite, broccoli. Proof from the farm that fall has arrived.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonconnection.com

Great Falls Grange Foundation's Held Inaugural Estate Sale

The Great Falls Grange Foundation held its first-ever Estate Sale the weekend of Sept. 24. According to Julie Maher, the program director for the Foundation, the funds from the sale of donated items for the two-day event will benefit both the Foundation's programs and the programs of other Great Falls non-profit organizations that took part in the event. According to the Foundation's website, arrangements had been made for Purple Heart and Habitat for Humanity to pick up all unsold items from the Grange.
GREAT FALLS, VA

