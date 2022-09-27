ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

How an Aussie country town came together to help make sure youngest Socceroo ever Garang Kuol could make his football dream come true

By Dan Cancian
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Garang Kuol's mother revealed the community spirit of a country town in rural Victoria deserves credit for her son achieving his life-long of playing for Australia.

The 18-year-old became the youngest player to be called up to the Socceroos since Harry Kewell, when he was included in the squad for two friendlies against New Zealand as Graham Arnold's men fine-tune their preparation ahead of the World Cup.

And his mother, Antonita, believes none of it would have been possible without the support the family received from the local community in Shepparton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjQO5_0iD0iqP300
Garang Kuol is the youngest player to be called up to the Socceroos since Harry Kewell

'All the community around is supportive. If I can't take them [her kids] [to a game] they will take them, and they sometimes bring them home,' she told the ABC.

'You feel like your kids are going to be okay [...] your kid can be safe around them.'

Kuol, who made his senior debut for Central Coast Mariners last year, was born in Egypt where his family had fled from Sudan. From there, the Kuols eventually moved to Australia and settled in northern Victoria.

Antonita worked as a seasonal worker at SPC in Shepparton, but could not afford the costs involved with sending Garang and his brother Alou - who currently plays in Germany for Stuttgart's reserve side - to overseas tournaments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VIZ2_0iD0iqP300
The teenager made his senior debut for Central Coast Mariners last year 

The local community, however, stepped in and raised approximately half of the $8,000 needed to allow the Kuol brothers to represent regional Victoria in Japan and Spain.

'That was very amazing. And I really don't want to forget it. That time was a very, very big time to see somebody can pay thousands of dollars to help you,' she said.

'We are very blessed to be in Shepparton.'

Kuol, who made his Socceroos debut last week, was similarly grateful of the support he and his brother received from their parents, who used to embark on a four-hour round trip to Melbourne every fortnight to allow them to train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhcm7_0iD0iqP300
Kuol made his debut for the Socceroos last week in a friendly against New Zealand 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMFgH_0iD0iqP300
The 18-year-old is hoping to earn a place in Graham Arnold's World Cup squad 

'[My parents] do anything and everything for us,' he said.

'They used to work all day every day, just to make sure there's food on our plates [...] [and] drive two hours to Melbourne every second week.'

Kuol scored four goals in eight appearances in his first season in the A-League and his appearances have attracted interest from a host of European clubs, including Newcastle, Celtic and Borussia Dortmund.

And, according to Sky Sports, the Magpies are closer to finalising a deal with the Mariners for the 18-year-old, who would join the Premier League club in January.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
TENNIS
BBC

West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns

West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kewell
Person
Graham Arnold
Daily Mail

British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory

A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socceroos#Aussie#Stuttgart#Abc#Spc
Daily Mail

'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'

Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year

Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
BBC

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mark Allen has lost FOUR STONE since May after being warned over his health by a friend - 'and legendary snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan' who 'offered his rival some encouragement'

Snooker player Mark Allen has lost four stone in five months after reportedly receiving encouragement from Ronnie O'Sullivan and a close friend who warned him about his health. Allen's incredible transformation from 19 stone at the World Snooker Championship in April to 14 stone 10 pounds was evident at the...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Celebrity amateurs turn out in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship... with the likes of actors Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton and England cricket star Joe Root competing alongside the world's best golfers

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship began in Scotland on Thursday as the 168 of the world's best golfers and their celebrity amateur partners headed out across three of the country's leading courses. The Championship is played across four days at the Championship Course Carnoustie, Kingsbarns Golf Link and the Old...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

621K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy