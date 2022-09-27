ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

French Pastry Shop Opens in Casa View

The Casa View neighborhood in east Dallas is now home to a new French pastry shop. Last Sunday marked the grand opening of Lubellas Patisserie at 10323 Ferguson Rd., which was attended by a bustling crowd of enthusiastic taste testers. Within five hours, the shop was completely sold out. Pastry...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton

A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A. On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast

When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Restaurants
City
Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Flower Mound, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best dumpling restaurants in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world. One of the best comfort foods out there...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mod Pizza#Food Drink#2450 Cross Timbers Rd
TexasHighways

After Dark at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Developed in the late 1800s as a hub for cattle shipping and meatpacking, the Fort Worth Stockyards remains a vibrant marketplace. Today, cows have been replaced by locals and tourists exploring the National Historic District’s shops, eateries, saloons, hotels, and museums. Dave Shafer set out to capture the contemporary vitality of the Stockyards in his photograph of the intersection of West Exchange Avenue and North Main Street, which is home to M.L. Leddy’s, a venerable Western wear shop. “There is always something going on, and I wanted to convey in one picture that it’s a busy, fun place,” Shafer says.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
falconquill.org

Caterina’s Cooks Up a Good Time

Caterina’s is not just any new restaurant. It is a unique social experiment that tests our attachment to our cell phones. On July 27, 2022 a new restaurant, Caterina’s, opened up in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. Caterina’s was opened by Fort Worth Chef Tim Love and serves delicious, fresh, and homemade Italian cuisine. Love named the restaurant Caterina’s after his late sister Cathrine. Caterina also means “pure” in Italian.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
flower-mound.com

September Special Event: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Advanced Senior Options.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

September Trip: In-Sync Exotics

In-Sync Exotics is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of neglected, abused, and unwanted exotic felines. Take a tour to meet their “residents” including Aasha the Bengal Tiger. Please bring money for lunch at Ballard Street Café (entrees $6 - $10).
FLOWER MOUND, TX
secretdallas.com

Take A Spin In This Hidden Bowling Alley Inside Old Movie Theater

This isn’t your average bowling alley. It was a hard loss to see Lakewood Theater in Dallas shutter back in 2015. In addition to screening movies, the historical venue – an official Dallas landmark opened in 1938 – staged live performances not excluding bands and burlesque. When it comes to honoring the former venue’s legacy, Bowlski’s has spared no expense.
DALLAS, TX
flower-mound.com

Town, Chamber to Hold 2nd Annual Shop Local Week

During our first initiative last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine, and play here in Flower Mound. We’re ready to make an even bigger splash this year!. If you own a local business and would like to participate, please...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy