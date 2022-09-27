Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
French Pastry Shop Opens in Casa View
The Casa View neighborhood in east Dallas is now home to a new French pastry shop. Last Sunday marked the grand opening of Lubellas Patisserie at 10323 Ferguson Rd., which was attended by a bustling crowd of enthusiastic taste testers. Within five hours, the shop was completely sold out. Pastry...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton
A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A. On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Dallas Observer
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
Wingstop takes shot at Popeyes chicken sandwich: ‘More dry than them biscuits’
Is it still called internet 'beef' when it's between two chicken places? We don't know, but what we do know is that Wingstop's social media handler is serving up bold takes.
Dallas chef talks process behind creating famous dish: Deep-fried collard greens
She is a State Fair of Texas staple. You have probably seen her on A&E's Deep Fried Dynasty. Her name is Cassy Jones.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best dumpling restaurants in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world. One of the best comfort foods out there...
After Dark at the Fort Worth Stockyards
Developed in the late 1800s as a hub for cattle shipping and meatpacking, the Fort Worth Stockyards remains a vibrant marketplace. Today, cows have been replaced by locals and tourists exploring the National Historic District’s shops, eateries, saloons, hotels, and museums. Dave Shafer set out to capture the contemporary vitality of the Stockyards in his photograph of the intersection of West Exchange Avenue and North Main Street, which is home to M.L. Leddy’s, a venerable Western wear shop. “There is always something going on, and I wanted to convey in one picture that it’s a busy, fun place,” Shafer says.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
falconquill.org
Caterina’s Cooks Up a Good Time
Caterina’s is not just any new restaurant. It is a unique social experiment that tests our attachment to our cell phones. On July 27, 2022 a new restaurant, Caterina’s, opened up in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. Caterina’s was opened by Fort Worth Chef Tim Love and serves delicious, fresh, and homemade Italian cuisine. Love named the restaurant Caterina’s after his late sister Cathrine. Caterina also means “pure” in Italian.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 19th-Century Victorian Has a Secret Door to Its Wine Cellar
There aren’t many homes like 2315 Routh St. left in Dallas. The three-story Victorian house was built in 1899 and has the appeal of “a time gone by,” listing agent Trey Bounds says. “It would not be out of place in a town like New Orleans or Shreveport.”
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton updates entertainment lineup for 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free. The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
flower-mound.com
September Special Event: Game Night
Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Advanced Senior Options.
flower-mound.com
September Trip: In-Sync Exotics
In-Sync Exotics is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of neglected, abused, and unwanted exotic felines. Take a tour to meet their “residents” including Aasha the Bengal Tiger. Please bring money for lunch at Ballard Street Café (entrees $6 - $10).
secretdallas.com
Take A Spin In This Hidden Bowling Alley Inside Old Movie Theater
This isn’t your average bowling alley. It was a hard loss to see Lakewood Theater in Dallas shutter back in 2015. In addition to screening movies, the historical venue – an official Dallas landmark opened in 1938 – staged live performances not excluding bands and burlesque. When it comes to honoring the former venue’s legacy, Bowlski’s has spared no expense.
flower-mound.com
Town, Chamber to Hold 2nd Annual Shop Local Week
During our first initiative last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine, and play here in Flower Mound. We’re ready to make an even bigger splash this year!. If you own a local business and would like to participate, please...
flower-mound.com
SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.
Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
