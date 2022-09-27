Developed in the late 1800s as a hub for cattle shipping and meatpacking, the Fort Worth Stockyards remains a vibrant marketplace. Today, cows have been replaced by locals and tourists exploring the National Historic District’s shops, eateries, saloons, hotels, and museums. Dave Shafer set out to capture the contemporary vitality of the Stockyards in his photograph of the intersection of West Exchange Avenue and North Main Street, which is home to M.L. Leddy’s, a venerable Western wear shop. “There is always something going on, and I wanted to convey in one picture that it’s a busy, fun place,” Shafer says.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO