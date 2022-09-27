ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington

In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

UCLA Men's Basketball TV Assignments, Tip Times Announced

All 31 regular-season UCLA men's basketball games will be televised in 2022-23, as announced Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference office. The Pac-12 has finalized nearly all men's basketball tip times and television assignments for the upcoming season. UCLA will have 10 games televised by the ESPN family of networks, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Washington Football
City
Washington, CA
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
State
California State
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
uclabruins.com

Bruins Drop 1-0 Decision to Oregon State

LOS ANGELES – No. 14 UCLA was edged, 1-0, by Oregon State on Thursday night in a Pac-12 battle at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The loss snapped a three-game unbeaten streak for the Bruins (5-3-1, 1-1-1). OSU, which was playing its Pac-12 opener, improved to 4-2-1 overall. The Beavers got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

No. 2 UCLA Hosts No. 4 Pacific, Travels to No. 12 Pepperdine

LOS ANGELES – No. 2 UCLA (13-1) returns home for just the second time this season when it hosts No. 4 Pacific (13-2) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. Then the Bruins will conclude the week's contests at No. 12 Pepperdine (6-8) on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. UCLA will provide live stats but no stream while Pepperdine will provide a live stream as well as live stats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

UCLA Finishes 10th at Folds of Honor

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Freshman Kyle An recorded the first top-20 finish of his career as he tied for 19th (+4, 220) to lead the UCLA men's golf team at the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday. As a team, the Bruins shot a 299 and 291 in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realdawghuskies.com

This Spud’s For You: Washington Offers 4-Star 2024 Idaho Receiver

The Washington Huskies have sent an offer to 4-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair of Burley, Idaho, the 6-2, 180-pound receiver announced on Twitter Wednesday night. Already one of the top receivers on the West Coast heading into his junior his recruiting and his player rating have taken off over the past month.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#College Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Espn#Img College#Pac 12 Conference
seattlespectator.com

The Peñalver Effect: Seattle University’s Administrative Shake-Up

During his first full year at Seattle University, President Eduardo Peñalver made key changes in leadership positions and reimagined the university’s Strategic Direction. Celebrating a year at Seattle U this past summer, Peñalver has made an impact from the moment he joined the Redhawks. He hired new faces for leadership roles across campus, oversaw the opening of the Sinegal Center for Science and Engineering, attended Seattle U events at Climate Pledge Arena and welcomed new students, faculty and staff to the Redhawk family. Peñalver is the first Latino president of Seattle U, as well as the first layperson to assume the position.
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects

The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
kpq.com

Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule

Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle flight was second only to Wright Brothers in aviation history

A community group is making plans to celebrate the centennial of a 1924 Seattle event that some consider to be second only to the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kittyhawk in the history of aviation. “This is the best-kept secret in aviation,” said Ken Sparks, president of the non-profit Friends...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy