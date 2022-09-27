Read full article on original website
UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington
In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
UW Continues Steady Climb up Power Rankings, Trailing Only USC
The Huskies have used four decisive victories to narrow the gap with the Trojans.
uclabruins.com
UCLA Men's Basketball TV Assignments, Tip Times Announced
All 31 regular-season UCLA men's basketball games will be televised in 2022-23, as announced Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference office. The Pac-12 has finalized nearly all men's basketball tip times and television assignments for the upcoming season. UCLA will have 10 games televised by the ESPN family of networks, including...
UCLA TE Hudson Habermehl on Washington, Chemistry with DTR
UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl talked after practice about facing Washington, the chemistry he built up over the summer with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and more.
uclabruins.com
Bruins Drop 1-0 Decision to Oregon State
LOS ANGELES – No. 14 UCLA was edged, 1-0, by Oregon State on Thursday night in a Pac-12 battle at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The loss snapped a three-game unbeaten streak for the Bruins (5-3-1, 1-1-1). OSU, which was playing its Pac-12 opener, improved to 4-2-1 overall. The Beavers got...
uclabruins.com
No. 2 UCLA Hosts No. 4 Pacific, Travels to No. 12 Pepperdine
LOS ANGELES – No. 2 UCLA (13-1) returns home for just the second time this season when it hosts No. 4 Pacific (13-2) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. Then the Bruins will conclude the week's contests at No. 12 Pepperdine (6-8) on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. UCLA will provide live stats but no stream while Pepperdine will provide a live stream as well as live stats.
uclabruins.com
UCLA Finishes 10th at Folds of Honor
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Freshman Kyle An recorded the first top-20 finish of his career as he tied for 19th (+4, 220) to lead the UCLA men's golf team at the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday. As a team, the Bruins shot a 299 and 291 in the...
realdawghuskies.com
This Spud’s For You: Washington Offers 4-Star 2024 Idaho Receiver
The Washington Huskies have sent an offer to 4-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair of Burley, Idaho, the 6-2, 180-pound receiver announced on Twitter Wednesday night. Already one of the top receivers on the West Coast heading into his junior his recruiting and his player rating have taken off over the past month.
seattlespectator.com
The Peñalver Effect: Seattle University’s Administrative Shake-Up
During his first full year at Seattle University, President Eduardo Peñalver made key changes in leadership positions and reimagined the university’s Strategic Direction. Celebrating a year at Seattle U this past summer, Peñalver has made an impact from the moment he joined the Redhawks. He hired new faces for leadership roles across campus, oversaw the opening of the Sinegal Center for Science and Engineering, attended Seattle U events at Climate Pledge Arena and welcomed new students, faculty and staff to the Redhawk family. Peñalver is the first Latino president of Seattle U, as well as the first layperson to assume the position.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
KOMO News
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
luxury-houses.net
The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects
The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
Body of famed extreme skier and Seattle-native Hilaree Nelson recovered in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier and Seattle native who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit of Mount Manaslu...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle flight was second only to Wright Brothers in aviation history
A community group is making plans to celebrate the centennial of a 1924 Seattle event that some consider to be second only to the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kittyhawk in the history of aviation. “This is the best-kept secret in aviation,” said Ken Sparks, president of the non-profit Friends...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
