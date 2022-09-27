Read full article on original website
JOYCE ANN DOW
(HIDALGO) The funeral service for Joyce Ann Dow, age 81, of Hidalgo, will be held Saturday morning, October 1, at 11:00, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, with burial in the Hayes Cemetery, west of Hidalgo. The visitation is also Saturday morning, October 1, from 9:00 until service time, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Joyce Ann Dow of Hidalgo.
JOHN HENRY KEMME
(CASEY / DIETERICH) The graveside funeral service for John Henry Kemme, age 63, of Casey, formerly of Dieterich, will be held Friday afternoon, September 30, at 3:00, at the Dieterich Village Cemetery, south of Dieterich. The visitation is Friday afternoon, September 30, from 1:00 until service time, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich. Again, that’s for John Henry Kemme of Casey, formerly of Dieterich.
NEXT QUEEN OF HEARTS DRAWING
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding in Richland County. The next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing is now set for Saturday, December th, at 4:00, at Possum Patch Farms, either east of Calhoun, or south of Claremont. Tickets are on sale in Olney at B&L Package Liquors, Browns Furniture, Rural King, and the Red Rooster, plus the TNT Stop in Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Must be 18 or older. Go to the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts Facebook page for more information.
LIC SCHEDULE THIS WEEKEND
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football tonight – there are three LIC Conference matchups on this Friday night. * Casey-Westfield plays Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville at Palestine at 2:00. stay up-to-date online at little-illini.com.
PRE-K SCREENINGS NEXT WEEK
(OLNEY) The Richland County School District will host Pre-K Screenings next Tuesday, October 4th, from 8:00 to 3:00, at the Richland County Elementary School in Olney. With appointments required, the Pre-K Screenings are for children at least 3 years old that reside within the RCCU #1 School District and for any new child to the Elementary School Pre-K Program. Call Jennifer at 618-395-8540, extension 1600 to set up that appointment time.
FRIDAY NIGHT FUNDRAISER
(OLNEY) The RCHS Marching Tiger Percussion section is having a fundraiser this Friday night in the RCHS circle drive behind the school from 5:00 to 7:00. The drumline and front ensemble will be playing music and cadences, plus the bake sale, Olney Tiger car magnets, and decals will be for sale, plus Olney Tiger fan t-shirts can also be ordered. Check it out.
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night in Olney, most of which was spent in closed session to discuss contracts, litigation, and negotiations. After the executive session, the Board took no action and adjourned after less than one hour. The Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on October 13th.
FINAL DAY TO PAY IN FULL
(OLNEY) Today is the final day to pay delinquent Richland County property tax bills in full before notices go for publication. The annual tax sale in Richland County is set for October 27th. The Treasurer’s office hours are from 8:00 to 4:00 today. If questions, call 618-392-8341.
REGULAR MEETING MONDAY NIGHT
(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : noted that the Village has received its 2nd ARPA installment of pandemic relief funds worth $43,615, which will go towards the Noble water line project on South First Street : gave preliminary approval to have an ordinance prepared to allow video gaming within the Village : agreed to donate $750 to the Richland County Development Corporation : noted that the Village will be flushing hydrants next week on Wednesday and Thursday, October 5th and 6th : noted that Village Hall will be closed Monday, October 10th, in observance of Columbus Day : and due to Columbus Day, the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be Tuesday night, October 11th.
THREE WEEK SQUIRREL COUNT BEGINS
(OLNEY) The 44th Annual Squirrel Count will start tomorrow morning and continue the follow two consecutive Saturdays. Volunteers are needed to help out and folks can volunteer can participate in any or all Saturday mornings. To get more information or to sign up as a volunteer, call Kelsie at the Olney City Hall at 618-395-7302, extension #4.
LOCAL EVENTS COMING UP
(STE. MARIE) The Ste. Marie American Legion will be serving brats & sauerkraut, pork burgers, and nachos this Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00. Either dine-in or carryout. (OLNEY) The Elm Street Christian Church in Olney will have a “chili supper” this coming Sunday evening at the Olney City Park Community Building. Serving from 4:00 to 8:00.
