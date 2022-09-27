(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : noted that the Village has received its 2nd ARPA installment of pandemic relief funds worth $43,615, which will go towards the Noble water line project on South First Street : gave preliminary approval to have an ordinance prepared to allow video gaming within the Village : agreed to donate $750 to the Richland County Development Corporation : noted that the Village will be flushing hydrants next week on Wednesday and Thursday, October 5th and 6th : noted that Village Hall will be closed Monday, October 10th, in observance of Columbus Day : and due to Columbus Day, the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be Tuesday night, October 11th.

NOBLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO