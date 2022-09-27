Read full article on original website
JOYCE ANN DOW
(HIDALGO) The funeral service for Joyce Ann Dow, age 81, of Hidalgo, will be held Saturday morning, October 1, at 11:00, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, with burial in the Hayes Cemetery, west of Hidalgo. The visitation is also Saturday morning, October 1, from 9:00 until service time, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Joyce Ann Dow of Hidalgo.
NEXT QUEEN OF HEARTS DRAWING
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding in Richland County. The next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing is now set for Saturday, December th, at 4:00, at Possum Patch Farms, either east of Calhoun, or south of Claremont. Tickets are on sale in Olney at B&L Package Liquors, Browns Furniture, Rural King, and the Red Rooster, plus the TNT Stop in Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Must be 18 or older. Go to the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts Facebook page for more information.
LIC SCHEDULE THIS WEEKEND
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football tonight – there are three LIC Conference matchups on this Friday night. * Casey-Westfield plays Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville at Palestine at 2:00. stay up-to-date online at little-illini.com.
PRE-K SCREENINGS NEXT WEEK
(OLNEY) The Richland County School District will host Pre-K Screenings next Tuesday, October 4th, from 8:00 to 3:00, at the Richland County Elementary School in Olney. With appointments required, the Pre-K Screenings are for children at least 3 years old that reside within the RCCU #1 School District and for any new child to the Elementary School Pre-K Program. Call Jennifer at 618-395-8540, extension 1600 to set up that appointment time.
THREE WEEK SQUIRREL COUNT BEGINS
(OLNEY) The 44th Annual Squirrel Count will start tomorrow morning and continue the follow two consecutive Saturdays. Volunteers are needed to help out and folks can volunteer can participate in any or all Saturday mornings. To get more information or to sign up as a volunteer, call Kelsie at the Olney City Hall at 618-395-7302, extension #4.
LOCAL EVENTS COMING UP
(STE. MARIE) The Ste. Marie American Legion will be serving brats & sauerkraut, pork burgers, and nachos this Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00. Either dine-in or carryout. (OLNEY) The Elm Street Christian Church in Olney will have a “chili supper” this coming Sunday evening at the Olney City Park Community Building. Serving from 4:00 to 8:00.
FINAL DAY TO PAY IN FULL
(OLNEY) Today is the final day to pay delinquent Richland County property tax bills in full before notices go for publication. The annual tax sale in Richland County is set for October 27th. The Treasurer’s office hours are from 8:00 to 4:00 today. If questions, call 618-392-8341.
