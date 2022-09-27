(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding in Richland County. The next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing is now set for Saturday, December th, at 4:00, at Possum Patch Farms, either east of Calhoun, or south of Claremont. Tickets are on sale in Olney at B&L Package Liquors, Browns Furniture, Rural King, and the Red Rooster, plus the TNT Stop in Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Must be 18 or older. Go to the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts Facebook page for more information.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO