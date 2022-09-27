Hoover resident expresses concern with rezoning of property, other business discussed at council meeting

Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Huffstuttlers Hardware, longtime Homewood business announces it’s closing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffstutlers Hardware is closing up shop after more than eight decades. “Huffstutlers Hardware has actually been around 85 years,” store associate, Gary Martin said. Martin had been around for 24 years. He was hired in August 1998. “Oh yea, that’s a lot,” he laughed....
Birmingham Councilors Allege Promises Broken but City Still Renew Via Contract
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to renew its contract with the ridesharing service Via, despite frustration from some councilors that promises of expanding the program had not been kept. Under the contract, the city will pay Via up to $2.64 million per year to provide transit services in the...
thehomewoodstar.com
Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road
New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
vestaviavoice.com
Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - October 2022
On Sept. 11, our city hosted the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the lawn at City Hall. The cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook jointly participate in this annual event. Last year it was held in Mountain Brook and next year, it will be held in Homewood. Do...
Birmingham Water Works Board votes to accept second resignation from chairman Chris Rice
The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) will soon begin the search for a new chairman after voting in Wednesday’s meeting to accept Chris Rice’s most recent resignation. A copy of Rice’s resignation email, which was sent to BWWB members Sept. 27, was obtained by AL.com’s Roy Johnson and reads as follows:
wvtm13.com
Alabama firefighters battling wildfire in Shelby County; fire advisories for much of state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 29th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) sent an update regarding at least two wildfires in Shelby County Thursday evening. The first fire off County Road 51 is now 200 acres, and firefighters are using a bulldozer to control it, said the AFC. The...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
Emotional (and humorous) Farewells Given As Mayor Wayne Willis Presides Over His Final Weaver City Council Meeting
Weaver, AL – The Weaver City Council held its regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting as well as a public hearing on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. The public hearing was held from 3:00 pm to 4:00pm for the purpose of discussion of the following:
wbrc.com
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
birminghamtimes.com
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
Shelby Reporter
CAVA Mediterranean restaurant opens on 280
NORTH SHELBY – It was a busy afternoon at CAVA on Wednesday, Sept. 28, as residents showcased their excitement to try one of Shelby County’s newest restaurant additions along U.S. 280. “I would describe the company as fresh, healthy and fast,” General Manager Eric Murphy said. “We’re kind...
Expect Major Delays on I-20/59 West After Truckload Strikes Bridge Near Vance
Westbound interstate traffic is backed up in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer's oversize load reportedly collided with a bridge near Vance. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a truck traveling west was hauling a large piece of equipment that hit Covered Bridge near Exit 86. A bridge...
wbrc.com
Environmental activist group accused of vandalizing Mountain Brook home
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - An environmental activist group, reportedly protesting a development in Atlanta, is accused of vandalizing a Mountain Brook home. Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins confirmed that on Sept. 23, 2022, the Mountain Brook Police Department was notified of an act of vandalism to a house and two vehicles in the 50 block of Country Club Boulevard.
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead, another detained after shooting at Birmingham parking enforcement lot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead and another was detained for questioning after a shooting at a parking enforcement lot in Birmingham Thursday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of 5th Ave South. Police believe an altercation involving a parking...
