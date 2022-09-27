Read full article on original website
Related
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Kanye West Rocks Bedazzled Flip Flops To Make A Bold Fashion Statement During London Fashion Week!
Kanye West made quite the fashion statement at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week. The business mogul was all smiles as he attended the show in London on Monday, pairing his all-leather look with a pair of bedazzled flip-flops and black socks. Ye wasn't alone in his flip-flop...
In Style
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
‘Beyond Remade’ Launches From Veteran Clothing Upcycler Bank and Vogue
Remaking things at scale — fashion in this case — takes many skilled hands. If you’ve seen extensive upcycled collections at Urban Outfitters, Topshop or Converse, then they were likely made by Bank and Vogue, or BVH, a veteran clothing upcycler that’s been in the reuse space for 20 years. BVH also counts Beyond Retro (a London-based vintage clothing retailer) in its portfolio.
Harper's Bazaar
Over-the-knee boots to invest in this autumn
The arrival of autumn signals the time to swap your summer clothes for something more seasonally appropriate; away go the sandals and sundresses, and out come the coats, jumpers and boots. Whether you're a fan of the cowboy boot, the knee-high or even a sleek white pair, there's a boot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PopSugar
Justine Skye Wants to Make Buying Wigs a Breeze
Justine Skye is partnering with Parfait Tailored Hair Care for an exclusive collection of wigs designed by the singer. The wigs each come in five different hairstyles and are backed by Parfait's artificial-intelligence-powered hair technology, which aims to accurately assess, virtually size, and match the wig's lace to people's skin tones with ease.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
Fashion designer showcases UK's first clothing collection for people with dwarfism
A fashion designer has created and showcased the UK’s first clothing collection for people of short stature.Chamiah Dewey, 23, was inspired to create the collection for people under 4ft 10ins after meeting a teenager with dwarfism, recognising that there was a gap in the market.Ms Dewey spent two years researching and designing before launching her first collection in February 2022, showcasing the garments at London Fashion Week in September.“All I wanted to do was make people with dwarfism or short stature feel confident and happy in clothes,” Ms Dewey said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘I’ve seen it worse’: UK Finance mortgages director compares British market to past economy crisisNick Ferrari tells treasury chief to ‘stop treating my listeners as fools’Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have ‘fixed’ energy crisis, Tory minister claims
Jasmine Tookes Steps into Fall with Vince Camuto in Timelessly Chic Trench, Midi Dress & Embossed Boots
Jasmine Tookes proved layering is key for fall while celebrating the launch of Vince Camuto’s Fall 2022 collection on Thursday night. The Joja co-founder arrived in New York City for the occasion, which included boot customizations and a private dinner, in an olive green midi dress. The silky piece featured a V-shaped neckline, overlaid with an utterly classic beige trench coat with wide lapels. Complementing Tooke’s ensemble with a bohemian finish was a thin studded brown belt, as well as gold fan-shaped post earrings. When it came to footwear, the Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for Camuto’s new square-toed Sangeti boots — creating a...
PopSugar
Eloquii Launched a Bridal Collection, and Everything's Under $900
One of the best parts of getting married is finding your dream dress. Or, at least, it is in theory. We've heard far too many stories of brides who arrive at a bridal store or atelier brimming with excitement, only to leave demoralized about the fit and cost of their dream dresses. Enter Eloquii — the brand just launched an inclusive, beautiful and affordable bridal collection that's here to change all of that.
Check Out How These Style Influencers Wore Their Kahlana Barfield-Brown Future Collective Pieces
From transforming dresses to shirts and even wearing shirts as skirts, the fashion girls have been serving.
Hypebae
Minimalism Dominates The Row's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen showcased their Pre-Fall 2023 collection for The Row, presenting a slew of timeless, minimalist designs to join their latest lineup. Taking place in a baroque room near The Ritz Hotel, the runway show was accompanied by Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” playing in the background as models walked out in tailored garments. Clean looks were delivered in black and white, arriving in the form of boxy jackets. relaxed trousers and shorts in different lengths.
PopSugar
There May Be a Deeper Meaning Behind Alice's "Don't Worry Darling" Engagement Ring
A few aspects of "Don't Worry Darling" are guaranteed to leave viewers reeling: the wild plot twist, those risqué Harry Styles scenes, the haunting soundtrack, and Florence Pugh's incredible performance. But upon exiting the theater and even days later, we found ourselves daydreaming about another lesser-discussed detail: Alice Chambers's gorgeous engagement ring.
Shein Rocked the Runway With New Christian Siriano Collab
Shein rocked the runway again on Sunday. The Chinese fashion juggernaut on Sept. 25 presented the second iteration of its “non-traditional, hybrid fashion show,” which it livestreamed through its app and social media channels. “Rock the Runway: Shein for All” included performances by Avril Lavigne, Shenseea, Ylona Garcia of 88rising, Brooke Eden, Alexander Jean, Victoria Kimani, Owenn, The Future X and Haley Reinhart. Fashion designer Christian Siriano also unveiled his new collaboration with Shein’s more upmarket Motf (pronounced mo-teef) label. “As a one-stop destination for fashion lovers, Shein aims to serve everyone with fashion, music, and dance through this unforgettable special event, in celebration...
Vice
Isabel Marant SS23 brought fun back to the runway
Ever since Isabel Marant launched her eponymous label in the 90s, the designer has set the gold standard for contemporary French style. Her approach — to design clothes that she, herself, and by default, her peers, would like to wear — has universal appeal, capturing the hearts (and wardrobes) of women around the world who hope to convey a casual confidence whether “leaving the club or freshly back from the beach”.
Comments / 0