Daily Log: 9/28

 1 day ago

Crimes report

Felonious assaults

Latrisha Sneyd, stabbed in the abdomen in the 1300 block of Lagrange.

David Tapia, assaulted in the 200 block of Wade.

Burglaries

Calvin Spearman, lawnmower and Xbox from the 600 block of Lucas.

Angel Zam, home broken into in the 1700 block of Mason.

Kayla Smart, household items from residence in the 400 block of Rockingham.

Thefts

Natalie Grossman, cash from the 1400 block of Secor.

M. Hambouta, wallet with credit cards and identification from the 2800 block of West Bancroft.

A. Kesselmayer, tools, batteries, and other items from vehicle in the 2000 block of Lehman.

Sarah Becker, medication from residence in the 1400 block of Hirzel.

Callie Lorton, vehicle from the 6200 block of Jackman.

Patsy Meyers, money from accounts in the 5500 block of North Citation.

Carol Engler, money from accounts in the 3700 block of Woodmont.

Robert Steinfurt, vehicle from the 2600 block of Keygate.

