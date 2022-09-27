ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
WLNS

Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
OKEMOS, MI
Great Falls Tribune

GFH looks to get back on track against Belgrade

The Great Falls High football team will look to snap a three-game losing skid as it plays host to Belgrade Friday night at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. After suffering road losses to Bozeman and Billings West, the Bison (0-3 Eastern AA, 2-3 overall) fell 21-17 in the final minutes to Eastern AA leader Bozeman Gallatin last Friday.
BELGRADE, MT
St. Louis American

Local girls shine at Sweet Hoops Fall League

The high school basketball season is still a couple of months away, but many of the area's top girls' players have been preparing for the season in fall league competition. The Sweet Hoops Fall League is one of the best avenues for girls' players to get that competitive edge before the season begins. The league games are held every Saturday and Sunday at Lift for Life Academy. Sweet Hoops was founded five years ago by Chandra Palmer, the athletic director at Lift for Life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

