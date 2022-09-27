Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Gaylord's powderpuff football game part of successful homecoming week
GAYLORD ― With every homecoming week comes the first set of lasts for the particular high school's senior class; the last homecoming football game, the last homecoming dance, the last pep rally, etc. Those memories live on forever, and this year, the Gaylord senior class decided to create one...
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
GFH looks to get back on track against Belgrade
The Great Falls High football team will look to snap a three-game losing skid as it plays host to Belgrade Friday night at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. After suffering road losses to Bozeman and Billings West, the Bison (0-3 Eastern AA, 2-3 overall) fell 21-17 in the final minutes to Eastern AA leader Bozeman Gallatin last Friday.
St. Louis American
Local girls shine at Sweet Hoops Fall League
The high school basketball season is still a couple of months away, but many of the area's top girls' players have been preparing for the season in fall league competition. The Sweet Hoops Fall League is one of the best avenues for girls' players to get that competitive edge before the season begins. The league games are held every Saturday and Sunday at Lift for Life Academy. Sweet Hoops was founded five years ago by Chandra Palmer, the athletic director at Lift for Life.
