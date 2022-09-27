ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Couple hits hole-in-one with Masters-themed wedding

You must love something dearly to make it your wedding theme; that’s exactly what one couple did in honor of the Masters. Kate and Matt Ziance were married at First Presbyterian Church and the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan, Connecticut, on July 3. In attendance? Friends, family, a green jacket, ring caddies, and Jim Nantz (kind of).
