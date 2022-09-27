Read full article on original website
sportsengine.com
For the Love of Sport Episode 02 | Five Fundraising Takeaways for Your Organization
We recap the second episode of For the Love of Sport by providing you with five key takeaways to bring back to your organization:. 1. Provide options for attendees at your fundraising event. In this clip, we learn the various different activities and options that Alex and her organization provided...
Golf Channel
Couple hits hole-in-one with Masters-themed wedding
You must love something dearly to make it your wedding theme; that’s exactly what one couple did in honor of the Masters. Kate and Matt Ziance were married at First Presbyterian Church and the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan, Connecticut, on July 3. In attendance? Friends, family, a green jacket, ring caddies, and Jim Nantz (kind of).
With a Media Deal Imminent, LIV Golf Tweaks Format for Team Finale in Miami
LIV Golf officials wouldn't comment Tuesday on any media partnerships but adjusted its team championship to have more players on the course Sunday.
