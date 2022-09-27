Read full article on original website
homedit.com
How to Stop and Prevent Condensation on Windows
Condensation on windows occurs when hot and cold air meet. While a bit of condensation is normal, it sometimes signifies a bigger problem, like a faulty seal. If condensation is left to sit on the window for a prolonged period, it can lead to mold, rot, or cause your seal to warp. The methods to reduce window condensation depend on the time of the year and where the condensation has formed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
