Tigers draw Vanderbilt in 1-1 heartbreaker
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer scored its first goal in conference play this season, but it was not enough to keep the Commodores at bay as both teams battled to a 1-1 tie Friday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. The Tigers (4-3-5, 0-3-1) got on the board in the...
Auburn players set to participate in ITA All-Americans this weekend
AUBURN, Ala. – Members of the Auburn men's tennis team are set to compete in the ITA All-American Championships this weekend in Tulsa, Okla. The Prequalifier round will be held on Saturday and Sunday, the qualifier round will be held on Monday and Tuesday, while the main draw will be hosted Wednesday through the following Sunday.
Arseneault, Ansari to participate in ITA All-American Championships this week
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn junior Ariana Arseneault and senior Carolyn Ansari will be participating in the ITA All-American Championships this week in Cary, NC. The Prequalifier round will be held on Saturday and Sunday, the qualifier round will be held on Monday and Tuesday, while the main draw will be hosted Wednesday through the following Sunday.
Auburn Volleyball fends off Mississippi State in five-set thriller
AUBURN, Ala. – Something special is brewing on the Plains. Auburn Volleyball continues to rewrite the record books, earning another epic five-set win, 3-2 (19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 15-7) over Mississippi State for a program record 3-0 start to SEC play and extending its overall mark to 14-0. In...
The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – When Auburn plays LSU, expect the unexpected. Old-school fans can tell you about fires, earthquakes, interceptions and epic fake field goals. Younger fans might point to Cam Newton's Heisman-clinching run in 2010. Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker knows as well as anyone what it's like...
'A standard of excellence': S&D celebrates first women's championship
It's been 20 years, but Maggie Bowen-Hanna still remembers jumping into the pool after Auburn won the NCAA Women's Championship in 2002. She was exhausted both mentally and physically, but it didn't matter. She was overcome with joy. "I remember being so humbled to have been a part of Auburn's...
Feature Friday: Honesty Scott-Grayson taking on leadership role
It’s gone awfully fast, she said. Five years as a collegiate student-athlete. Four of them at Auburn. And heading into her senior season with the Tigers, Honesty Scott-Grayson can’t believe it’s been that long. “Five years?” she said. “I honestly lost track. But it felt like it...
Auburn softball unveils 2023 schedule
AUBURN, Ala. – A challenging nonconference slate that features five tournaments and three meetings with 2022 Women's College World Series participants combined with the always grueling Southeastern Conference slate await Auburn softball as head coach Mickey Dean released the full 2023 schedule on Thursday. "We're looking forward to a...
Heart of a Tiger: 7-year-old transplant recipient 'refuses to lose'
AUBURN, Ala. – When you see 7-year-old Davis Boswell playing football with his brother on Samford Lawn or baseball for his team, the Cubs, you’d never know he’s only one week removed from chemotherapy. “He doesn’t let the medicines or the hospital bring him down,” said Tucker...
