Xiyu Lin takes early lead at The Ascendant LPGA with late eagle
Xiyu Lin of China eagled the par-5 17th hole to vault into the lead after one round of The Ascendant
With a Media Deal Imminent, LIV Golf Tweaks Format for Team Finale in Miami
LIV Golf officials wouldn't comment Tuesday on any media partnerships but adjusted its team championship to have more players on the course Sunday.
Tour pro hit with 4-stroke penalty at Monday-qualifier after committing frustrating error
During Monday’s qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship, former PGA TOUR winner Wesley Bryan was issued a rare penalty. Carrying 15 clubs is against the rules, and Bryan realized he had one too many when he picked up a 7-iron that wasn’t the one he’d been using.
Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer
Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
