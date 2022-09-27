Pony Bradshaw has a new project on the way. He just announced his forthcoming album North Georgia Rounder is slated to drop on January 27th, 2023. The follow-up to his 2021 Calico Jim record, the Georgia native says the album was inspired by his travels out on the road playing music, as well as his life back home in the Appalachian region of the peach state: “I long for a well-ordered life and it gets tricky trying to reconcile that need […] The post Pony Bradshaw To Release New Album ‘North Georgia Rounder’ In January first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 52 MINUTES AGO