ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House

This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Mix 93.1

Say YES to Hope Cornhole and Poker Run in Mabank, Texas

Earlier this week I got an email from a sweet lady named Yvette who works with ‘Say YES to Hope’, and while I had never heard of this organization before, I learned a lot about what they do and the event they are hosting coming up soon. If you’re like me and hadn’t heard of, Say YES to Hope it’s a non-profit organization that supports metastatic cancer patients. Almost everyone has either had first-hand experience with a life changing diagnosis through a family member, friend, or themselves. The mission of Say YES to Hope is to improve the life of anyone affected by cancer through information, resources and support.
MABANK, TX
Mix 93.1

Know This Man? Police in Wills Point, TX are Looking for a Suspected Burglar

The Wills Point, Texas Police Department is currently searching for a man suspected of the burglary of several vehicles. Recently, the Wills Point Police posted a query to the public on their Facebook page regarding the identity of a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into more than one car on September 22 in the very early hours of the morning--sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
WILLS POINT, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy