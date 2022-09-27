Welcome to the world, Rise Messiah! Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child on Friday, marking his third baby with Brittany Bell. "Another Blessing!!!" Cannon shared on Instagram. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."

