'The Kardashians' Recap: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth -- and Kris Scrambles to Grab Hilarious Hospital Essentials
After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series' second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner's son nearly six months earlier. It is explained at the beginning of Thursday's episode that the show...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family
Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
She Has Butterflies! Dua Lipa Looks 'Smitten' With Trevor Noah On N.Y.C. Date Night
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah enjoyed an intimate dinner date in New York City on Wednesday, September 28. The "New Rules" singer and the Daily Show host were seen dining at Miss Lily's in East Village, and according to a source, the pop star appeared utterly "smitten" on the outing.Lipa and Noah ate dinner at a table separate from other restaurant customers, then left for a romantic walk. As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner rocked a black leather jacket, baggy jeans and leopard-print heels, while the television personality sported a green jacket and black pants.NEWLY SINGLE ANWAR HADID...
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
Mel C Says 'Fall Out' With Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of Spice Girls (Exclusive)
Sporty Spice was almost kicked out of the Spice Girls! Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, is opening up about her years in the hit girl group in her new tell-all memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl. The 48-year-old singer spoke with ET's Rachel...
Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'
It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
Kenan Thompson's Ex Christina Evangeline Is Dating His 'Saturday Night Live' Co-Star Chris Redd
No, this isn't an SNL sketch. Nearly six months after reports emerged of Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline's quiet separation, ET can confirm she has a new man in her life -- and he's someone Thompson knows well. According to a source, Evangeline is dating Chris Redd, Thompson's longtime...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Watch Michael Tell Sierra Why He's 'Scared' to Date After His Wife's Death (Exclusive)
Michael A. is getting candid about his fears. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the widower and single father tells Sierra why he's scared to date. "Since my wife passed away, dating is really challenging," Michael admits in a confessional about his late...
New Music Releases September 30: Paramore, Shawn Mendes, YG, Ciara, Summer Walker and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. their triumphant return, debuting their new sound on "This Is Why." Shawn Mendes shared "Heartbeat" from his upcoming film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. And Kid Cudi dropped the companion album to his trippy new animated Netflix series, Entergalactic.
Miles Teller Talks Getting 'Lost' in Prince William's Eyes: 'Blue as the Bluest Ocean'
Miles Teller is smitten with Prince William! The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star opened up about a funny interaction he had with the new Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the London premiere of his hit action film. The exchange came in May 2022, but was referenced...
OWN and Onyx Collective Unveil 'The Hair Tales' Trailer With Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis & More
"It can feel like it's just a conversation about hair, but it's not," Tracee Ellis Ross says as the trailer for OWN and Disney's Onyx Collective new docuseries opens. "It never is," Oprah Winfrey responds. That's the basic premise behind The Hair Tales, a six-part series exploring the stories and...
Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection. Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print...
'Ghosts' Cast Tease Season 2 and Their Dream A-List Guest Stars (Exclusive)
The Ghosts cast got all dressed up as they posed for a CBS Watch magazine spread and teased season 2, which kicks off Thursday on CBS. Only ET was with the ensemble as they reflected on the comedy's breakout first season and offered a glimpse into what awaits the crew as they begin a new chapter.
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider -- and things just got even better! The Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Have Only Met Twice In Person Since Joining 'Jeopardy!' (Exclusive)
After sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings is appearing on the season 3 of the actress’ Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat. And only ET was on set for their reunion, which marks the first time Jennings has been on a scripted comedy. “I’m very dazzled...
Jake Owen Reveals How He Spontaneously Decided to Stop Drinking (Exclusive)
Jake Owen fans know that his road to sobriety began after he admitted embarrassing himself one night after consuming too much alcohol. Now, for the first time on camera since announcing he was 316 days sober, the country crooner's opening up to ET's Cassie DiLaura about how he was able to stop drinking.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: Everything to Know
Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus has seemingly started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose. The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent...
Rob Schneider's Daughter Miranda Reveals She's Only Seen Half of One of His Movies (Exclusive)
Rob Schneider's daughter may be a bit behind on her movie watchlist, but she's not out of the loop on her dad's comedic appeal. Nine-year-old Miranda told ET's Will Marfuggi that she's only seen "half of one" of her father's movies, but said she still thinks her dad is funny.
Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)
Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
