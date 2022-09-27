ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family

Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
OK! Magazine

She Has Butterflies! Dua Lipa Looks 'Smitten' With Trevor Noah On N.Y.C. Date Night

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah enjoyed an intimate dinner date in New York City on Wednesday, September 28. The "New Rules" singer and the Daily Show host were seen dining at Miss Lily's in East Village, and according to a source, the pop star appeared utterly "smitten" on the outing.Lipa and Noah ate dinner at a table separate from other restaurant customers, then left for a romantic walk. As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner rocked a black leather jacket, baggy jeans and leopard-print heels, while the television personality sported a green jacket and black pants.NEWLY SINGLE ANWAR HADID...
KTVB

Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'

It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
KTVB

New Music Releases September 30: Paramore, Shawn Mendes, YG, Ciara, Summer Walker and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. their triumphant return, debuting their new sound on "This Is Why." Shawn Mendes shared "Heartbeat" from his upcoming film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. And Kid Cudi dropped the companion album to his trippy new animated Netflix series, Entergalactic.
KTVB

Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection. Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print...
KTVB

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: Everything to Know

Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus has seemingly started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose. The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent...
KTVB

Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)

Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
