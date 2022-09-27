Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
erienewsnow.com
Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
abc23.com
IUP Campus Threat
Officials with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) say they are investigating a social media rumor of an alleged threat against the campus. Campus officials say, as a precaution, the university has increased the police presence around the campus but add that “no evidence has been found” to deem the threat credible.
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
Pennsylvania Announces New Childcare Tax Credit
Photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A tax credit ranging from $180 to $630 is available to help offset childcare costs for working Pennsylvania families with children in daycare.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. “We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
abc27.com
New bill spotlights Pa. fathers and how involved they are with their kids
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bill at the Pennsylvania Capitol is highlighting fathers in the Commonwealth and how involved they are with their children. Studies show that fathers are not involved enough in their kids’ lives. However, some fathers say the current system in Pennsylvania prevents dads from being involved.
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
WGAL
Help on way from Pennsylvania for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
People from Pennsylvania are getting ready or are already helping victims of Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has volunteers on standby to go to Florida when it is safe for them to travel. The Red Cross has 18 pre-positioned people, supplies, and blood to help with relief. Dareda Bennett,...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit
Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Time is Running Out for People Interested in Quick Pardons through PA Marijuana Pardon Project
More than 2,500 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians have a unique opportunity to be quickly pardoned from minor marijuana-related convictions through Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s PA Marijuana Pardon Project and time is running out for those interested in applying.
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
How to apply for a Pennsylvania property tax rebate or rent rebate
Learn how to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s property tax rebate and rent rebate program, and a special one-time bonus approved this year. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania’s rent and property...
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need to get it?
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you Real ID ready? Starting May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers are encouraged to have a Real ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. AJ Wallace of Scranton has his Real ID. He recently obtained it this past August. “I’ve never gotten on a plane before I […]
