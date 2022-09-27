ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor's office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. "Pennsylvania's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc23.com

IUP Campus Threat

Officials with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) say they are investigating a social media rumor of an alleged threat against the campus. Campus officials say, as a precaution, the university has increased the police presence around the campus but add that "no evidence has been found" to deem the threat credible.
INDIANA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. "We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. "Our state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first-ever Sustainability Summit. "We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change," said Gov. Wolf. "The GreenGov council is driving my administration's work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

"Notably vivid fall season' could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a "notably vivid fall season" may be just around the corner, according to today's first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Time is Running Out for People Interested in Quick Pardons through PA Marijuana Pardon Project

More than 2,500 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians have a unique opportunity to be quickly pardoned from minor marijuana-related convictions through Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman's PA Marijuana Pardon Project and time is running out for those interested in applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

How to apply for a Pennsylvania property tax rebate or rent rebate

Learn how to take advantage of Pennsylvania's property tax rebate and rent rebate program, and a special one-time bonus approved this year. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania's rent and property...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need to get it?

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you Real ID ready? Starting May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers are encouraged to have a Real ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. AJ Wallace of Scranton has his Real ID. He recently obtained it this past August. "I've never gotten on a plane before I […]
SCRANTON, PA

Community Policy