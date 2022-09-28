Respected author Hannah Sward is joined by bestselling author Christina Mcdowell – The Cave Dwellers – in discussion for Sward's newest memoir, STRIP. Hannah Sward catalogues a reckless, fast-paced life filled with terrible lows and memorable highs. It's a vivid journey through troubled times, yet also a tale of resurrection and redemption, written in captivating, compelling, and beautiful prose.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO