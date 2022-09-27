ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
The Independent

Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
Daily Mail

CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
BBC

Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs

A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Daily Mail

Harrowing details emerge about double drowning tragedy after students, 20, drove car into a lake - as witness who can't swim recalls his desperate bid to save them

Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as 'well-mannered' university students. Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both aged 20, were driving to work from their Perth home in Aveley, in the city's north-east, when they drove into the lake about 6.40am.
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Mother tells of death threats and online abuse

The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has faced death threats and "severe trolling" online. Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle with a hospital trust treating him about his care. Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said a noose had also...
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
