Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
U.K.・
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'
A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
My wife sawed off my frostbitten fingers in a shed and I sleep in my battered Ford Mondeo, says Sir Ranulph Fiennes
NOTHING holds Sir Ranulph Fiennes back - neither starvation, an emergency heart bypass nor Parkinson’s disease. At the age of 78, the man described as the world’s greatest living explorer is plotting more daring expeditions, despite losing all the fingertips on his left hand and dealing with a tremor in his right one.
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
Tragedy as 19 schoolkids die in horror crash after lorry smashes into minibus on South African highway
A HORROR crash has left 19 schoolkids dead after a lorry smashed into a minibus on a South African highway. The tragedy happened in the Pongola area - around 300 kilometres north of Durban - on Friday afternoon. Horrifying dashcam footage showed the moment the lorry overtook another truck on...
Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD
The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
Tragedy as mum collapsed and died just hours after five-month-old son passed away
A mum tragically collapsed and died just hours after her five-month-old son suddenly passed away. Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, passed away on 9 August after her son, Kevin Dugutis, died in the early hours of that morning after suddenly becoming unwell. While the baby was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital...
U.K.・
Kangaroo kills man and blocks paramedics from reaching him; animal shot dead by Australian police
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with "serious injuries" on his property...
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Man, 52, arrested as boy, 10, left in hospital after falling from 100ft cliff during visit to Brighton
A MAN has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy fell from a 100ft cliff while visiting Brighton, seeing him airlifted to a London hospital. The youngster was seriously injured when he fell from near the Ovingdean cliffs around 5pm on Saturday, and still remains in St George's Hospital. Sussex police...
Harrowing details emerge about double drowning tragedy after students, 20, drove car into a lake - as witness who can't swim recalls his desperate bid to save them
Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as 'well-mannered' university students. Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both aged 20, were driving to work from their Perth home in Aveley, in the city's north-east, when they drove into the lake about 6.40am.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mother tells of death threats and online abuse
The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has faced death threats and "severe trolling" online. Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle with a hospital trust treating him about his care. Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said a noose had also...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
