Evelyn Maldonado, BA in Creative Writing ’26, shares her background and experiences so far at New England College. I’m Mexican and Guatemalteca (Guatemalan), but I was born here in America, more specifically San Diego, California. It’s right next to the border. Spanish was my first language. I went to TJ (Tijuana) with my grandparents a handful of times and went to Rosarito Beach some of those times as well. Growing up in San Diego, I always saw a lot of diversity. I got to be invested in my culture, such as the music, the food, the art (handicrafts especially), the holidays. My earliest memory was when I was around five: I was in Mexico and a mariachi played “Para Siempre” for me while we were both on separate ferries.

