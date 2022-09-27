Read full article on original website
Wellesley Edges Women’s Volleyball
Wellesley, Mass. – The New England College women's volleyball team lost in three hotly-contested sets at Wellesley College on Thursday evening at Dorothy Towne Fieldhouse in Wellesley, Massachusetts in non-conference action. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 0, Wellesley 3 (27-25, 25-20, 25-22) Records: Pilgrims 5-11 | The Blue...
New England College Athletics Announces Fall Festival 2022 Schedule
HENNIKER, N.H. – From September 30th – October 2nd, New England College will be hosting their annual Fall Festival Weekend. New England College has numerous events going on all day Saturday, October 1st. Baseball Alumni Game - 9:00 am. The New England College Baseball Alumni square off against...
Men's Soccer Rallies Back to Defeat Union College 3-2
HENNIKER, N.H. - The New England College men's soccer team beat the Union College Dutchmen three to two at Don Melander Field, in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon. The matchup would start off with possession going back and forth between the two sides, until Union senior Evan Farr (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) found the ball out of a scramble in front of the net and scored in the 17th minute.
Men’s Golf Preps For MASCACs By Taking Third At Williamson
Westfield, Mass. – The New England College men's golf team finished in third place at the 2022 Brett Williamson Invitational hosted by Westfield State University on Wednesday at the Tekoa Country Club in Westfield, Massachusetts. NEC finished ahead of eight teams. Their combined 309 score was the best-ever result...
Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Evelyn Maldonado
Evelyn Maldonado, BA in Creative Writing ’26, shares her background and experiences so far at New England College. I’m Mexican and Guatemalteca (Guatemalan), but I was born here in America, more specifically San Diego, California. It’s right next to the border. Spanish was my first language. I went to TJ (Tijuana) with my grandparents a handful of times and went to Rosarito Beach some of those times as well. Growing up in San Diego, I always saw a lot of diversity. I got to be invested in my culture, such as the music, the food, the art (handicrafts especially), the holidays. My earliest memory was when I was around five: I was in Mexico and a mariachi played “Para Siempre” for me while we were both on separate ferries.
Programs for Spanish Speaking Students
NEC’s Strategic Plan 2020–2025 includes the introduction of degree programs delivered in Spanish to students within the United States. However, last spring the leadership team learned of an opportunity for NEC to deliver some of its established online programs in Spanish to students in South America and quickly acted.
Coach Master To Take Part In Little League Softball Event At Iconic Howard J. Lamade Stadium
When it comes to youth baseball the recognizable name around the globe is Little League. Millions tune in each year to watch or attend the Little League World Series as teams from around the United States compete against teams from countries around the world in hopes of becoming Little League World Series Champions. Lesser known may be the softball side of Little League where New England College Head Softball Coach Ben Master is excited to be a part of a first time event looking to grow the game of softball.
