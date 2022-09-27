Read full article on original website
Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman
ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
Kirby Smart details why Dell McGee is instrumental for Georgia football success
ATHENS — Georgia Tech has an opening for its head coach position. When you’re defending the national champion, who has also produced multiple successful Power 5 coaches in recent cycles, schools are going to look at your pool of assistants for options. Todd Monken and Dell McGee have...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Hewitt-Trussville grad Brent Key takes helm of the Ramblin’ Wreck
From The Tribune staff reports ATLANTA — Hewitt-Trussville Graduate Brent Key was named interim head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Tuesday, September 27. Key’s appointment was announced shortly after the firing of Head Coach Geoff Collins and the resignation of Athletics Director Todd Stansbury. Now in his fourth season on the coaching staff, […]
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
247Sports
Why Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest
Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders and what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
Pitt Challenged By Georgia Tech Coaching Fire
The Pitt Panthers don't know what to expect from Georgia Tech.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
idesignarch.com
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night
Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0