ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman

ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
247Sports

Why Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest

Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders and what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Lakeland Fl
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night

Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy