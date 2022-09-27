Glenwood Springs got back over .500 on the gridiron by toppling Grand Junction Central 28-6 in its homecoming game on Friday. The Demons carried a 20-0 lead into halftime on the legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval and sophomore running back-linebacker Mason Markovich. Sandoval scrambled for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, then went for a 81-yard run from his own 7 yard line in the second quarter, setting up Markovich on a pitch out down the left side for a score on the next play.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO