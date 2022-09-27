Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Prep sports roundup: Glenwood football wins big on homecoming night
Glenwood Springs got back over .500 on the gridiron by toppling Grand Junction Central 28-6 in its homecoming game on Friday. The Demons carried a 20-0 lead into halftime on the legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval and sophomore running back-linebacker Mason Markovich. Sandoval scrambled for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, then went for a 81-yard run from his own 7 yard line in the second quarter, setting up Markovich on a pitch out down the left side for a score on the next play.
vikingsportsmag.com
Paly girls golf narrowly defeat Saratoga
The Paly girls golf team narrowly defeated Saratoga 237-244. The conditions they played in at their home course went against them, making it harder to score lower. “My shots were a lot shorter because of the wind,” Junior Angelina Chen said. Despite the advantage they usually had become a...
Comments / 0