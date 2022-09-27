The Town of Carrboro is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian to respond to potential impacts from severe weather beginning Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Currently the most significant risk is heavy rains and possible localized flash flooding. There is the potential for gusty winds, with minimal potential for damaging winds from Friday through Sunday. There is the very slight risk of isolated tornadoes.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO