FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
leopardathletics.com
La Verne Battles Chapman In Home SCIAC Matchup
La Verne, CA - The University of Laverne men's water polo team hosted the Chapman Panthers for a SCIAC conference matchup. The Panthers started the game by scoring the first goal of the contest taking an early 1-0 lead over the Leopards. The Leopards combatted the Panthers' attack, adjusted, and, made their mark by scoring their first goal of the game a little over midway through the first period of play. La Verne would score three goals in the second quarter of play to cut the lead to four points, entering halftime trailing by a score of 8-4. The Leopards would score six points in the second half of play, cutting into the Panthers lead, but would fall short by a final score of 17-10. The University of La Verne was led by James Cano, who had five of the Leopards ten goals. Three other Leopards scored goals in the game, Gage Unsoeld (2), Alam Chang (2), and Cody Lehotsky (1). James Cano, Peter Trinh, and Cody Lehotsky each had one assist in the game and Joe Lamson had seven saves for the Leopards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leopardathletics.com
Leopards Sweep the Panthers
Orange, CA - The University of La Verne volleyball team faced Chapman University at the Hutton Sports Center tonight. La Verne played a strong game, showing signs of refinement three weeks into the season. La Verne dominated the court with a 3-1 match win(21-25), (25-20), (25-21), (25-12) on the road.
sanclementejournal.com
Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente
Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall
Gavin Escobar, who retired from football in 2019 and joined the LBFD earlier this year, was one of two climbers who fell to their deaths while scaling a mountainside near Idyllwild. The post Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
7-year-old attacked by ‘aggressive mountain lion’ in California park
Wildlife officials closed a Los Angeles County park and issued a public warning regarding an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling in the area after a 7-year-old was attacked.
Ranked: See which Los Angeles school made the top 10 private schools in the U.S.
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Sept. 29
Week six of high school football in Orange County teams begins with Thursday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores on our scoreboard page throughout the night on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash
A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iecn.com
USC football ready to fight on
The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
SoCal to see temperatures cool slightly starting Friday
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and morning fog on Friday and through the weekend.
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
