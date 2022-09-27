La Verne, CA - The University of Laverne men's water polo team hosted the Chapman Panthers for a SCIAC conference matchup. The Panthers started the game by scoring the first goal of the contest taking an early 1-0 lead over the Leopards. The Leopards combatted the Panthers' attack, adjusted, and, made their mark by scoring their first goal of the game a little over midway through the first period of play. La Verne would score three goals in the second quarter of play to cut the lead to four points, entering halftime trailing by a score of 8-4. The Leopards would score six points in the second half of play, cutting into the Panthers lead, but would fall short by a final score of 17-10. The University of La Verne was led by James Cano, who had five of the Leopards ten goals. Three other Leopards scored goals in the game, Gage Unsoeld (2), Alam Chang (2), and Cody Lehotsky (1). James Cano, Peter Trinh, and Cody Lehotsky each had one assist in the game and Joe Lamson had seven saves for the Leopards.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO