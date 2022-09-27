ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

UCF women's basketball announces schedule for the 2022-2023 season

UCF's women's basketball team looks to defend its crown as the 2022-2023 season schedule is released. The schedule was announced last week and the Knights' expectations are high coming into the season. The Knights will head into the season with a new coach in Sytia Messer. With Messer, UCF will look to win another American Athletic Conference title in its last season before joining the Big 12.
ORLANDO, FL
UCF to resume classes on Tuesday amid Hurricane Ian's devastation

UCF will now resume classes on Tuesday, following the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind in central Florida. UCF sent out an alert Saturday to let all students know their decision as to why classes will resume on Tuesday instead of the Monday date they announced Friday. "We have learned...
ORLANDO, FL
UCF announces relief form for students impacted by Hurricane Ian

UCF released a form on Saturday to assess Hurricane Ian's damage to the UCF community and help students impacted by the storm. UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright addressed in an email the devastation of Hurricane Ian across the state and the impact it had on central Florida and the UCF community.
ORLANDO, FL
Hurricane Ian floods homes of UCF students

Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida late Wednesday night, leaving many UCF students with damages such as flooding in their homes and neighborhoods. Senior biology major Jimmy Munro noticed his house began to flood at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Munro had sandbags prepared at all entrances, but the water eventually ended up coming through the floor.
ORLANDO, FL
