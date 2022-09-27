UCF's women's basketball team looks to defend its crown as the 2022-2023 season schedule is released. The schedule was announced last week and the Knights' expectations are high coming into the season. The Knights will head into the season with a new coach in Sytia Messer. With Messer, UCF will look to win another American Athletic Conference title in its last season before joining the Big 12.

