1 Jazz player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Utah Jazz have had enough of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell-led core after multiple playoff heartbreaks. What began as a young, plucky squad that defeated the much more ballyhooed Oklahoma City Thunder big three composed of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony in 2018 turned into one of the most disappointing teams of all time, with no bigger defeat than the 25-point choke job they suffered as the one-seed against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
J.B. Bickerstaff Has An Interesting Plan For Donovan Mitchell
On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. They were one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and now that Donovan Mitchell is in the mix, the Cavs have the potential to do some damage in the upcoming campaign.
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
Memphis Grizzlies media day recap, practice takeaways
The Memphis Grizzlies are in the full swing of the 2022-23 NBA season. The team had its first three practices before heading to Milwaukee for the preseason opener on Saturday. The Grizzlies will play games on Saturday and Monday that will give further clue into how the team handles the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr.
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game
The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Bojan Bogdanovic Seeks Detroit Pistons Contract Extension
The NBA world wasn’t shocked when it was announced that the Utah Jazz had found a trade partner for a deal centered around Bojan Bogdanovic. Instead, they were shocked at the team he was landing with. Bogdanovic ended up getting sent to the Motor City as the Detroit Pistons...
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors
Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty
Football is a physical, high-contact sport where it’s easy for tempers to flare and emotions to fly. As a result, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties happen pretty frequently as players taunt each other, celebrate too hard, or get a little physical after the whistle. But one BYU Cougars player got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a pretty unique reason during Thursday night’s game against the Utah State Aggies.
Suns PF Jae Crowder Ranks as Top Player in Trade Rumor Rankings
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are about to split, as it's only a matter of time before the two parties seek a new team for the power forward. HoopsHype's Frank Urbina graded the top five trade rumor rankings, and a handful of notable names were on the list. Guys...
Jae Crowder Rumors: Team Drops Out, Potential Suns Trade Target Named
The Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder are still working to find a trade partner, as his absence from training camp was mutually agreed upon last Sunday. The timetable for which the power forward may be traded is still unclear, although the sooner the better for both parties. As...
Cleveland Cavaliers Interested In Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big splash this offseason by acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Adding him to the lineup along with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley give Cleveland one of the best quartets in the NBA to build their roster around. Expectations have increased with...
Danny Green is ready to mentor Memphis Grizzlies’ young core
The National Basketball Association is cranking up their 2022-2023 season with media day underway. The NBA has undergone a new wave where more players change teams every off-season, like musical chairs, to compete for a ring. One of those players with new threads is former Tar Heel Danny Green, who will be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Green was traded from the 76ers to Memphis for the No.23 overall pick and DeAnthony Melton. Green experience will be significant for the Grizzlies with his championship experience, winning rings with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and L.A. Lakers. Green was all smiles...
Dallas Mavericks Not Interested In Jae Crowder Trade?
With training camp upon us in the NBA, there are already some teams making moves to their rosters. Teams are evaluating the players that they currently have ahead of the regular season and see if there are changes that need to be made. One team that people are keeping a...
Four star RB Kobe Boykin feels confident about Utah commitment
Nearing the midway point of the 2022 season, Utah is continuing to impress one of their most talented commits.
