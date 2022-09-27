ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

1 Jazz player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Utah Jazz have had enough of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell-led core after multiple playoff heartbreaks. What began as a young, plucky squad that defeated the much more ballyhooed Oklahoma City Thunder big three composed of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony in 2018 turned into one of the most disappointing teams of all time, with no bigger defeat than the 25-point choke job they suffered as the one-seed against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Has An Interesting Plan For Donovan Mitchell

On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. They were one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and now that Donovan Mitchell is in the mix, the Cavs have the potential to do some damage in the upcoming campaign.
ClutchPoints

The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies media day recap, practice takeaways

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the full swing of the 2022-23 NBA season. The team had its first three practices before heading to Milwaukee for the preseason opener on Saturday. The Grizzlies will play games on Saturday and Monday that will give further clue into how the team handles the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game

The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
Yardbarker

Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty

Football is a physical, high-contact sport where it’s easy for tempers to flare and emotions to fly. As a result, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties happen pretty frequently as players taunt each other, celebrate too hard, or get a little physical after the whistle. But one BYU Cougars player got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a pretty unique reason during Thursday night’s game against the Utah State Aggies.
Yardbarker

Suns PF Jae Crowder Ranks as Top Player in Trade Rumor Rankings

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are about to split, as it's only a matter of time before the two parties seek a new team for the power forward. HoopsHype's Frank Urbina graded the top five trade rumor rankings, and a handful of notable names were on the list. Guys...
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Rumors: Team Drops Out, Potential Suns Trade Target Named

The Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder are still working to find a trade partner, as his absence from training camp was mutually agreed upon last Sunday. The timetable for which the power forward may be traded is still unclear, although the sooner the better for both parties. As...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green is ready to mentor Memphis Grizzlies’ young core

The National Basketball Association is cranking up their 2022-2023 season with media day underway. The NBA has undergone a new wave where more players change teams every off-season, like musical chairs, to compete for a ring. One of those players with new threads is former Tar Heel Danny Green, who will be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Green was traded from the 76ers to Memphis for the No.23 overall pick and DeAnthony Melton. Green experience will be significant for the Grizzlies with his championship experience, winning rings with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and L.A. Lakers. Green was all smiles...
MEMPHIS, TN

