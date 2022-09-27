Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
starpublications.online
Delmar varsity football team tops Milford, 35-7, for first win
The Delmar varsity football team improved to 1-2 with a 35-7 home win over Milford last Friday night. The Wildcats visit Woodbridge this Friday. “We played about as well as we could. We just didn’t play very well the first two weeks,” said Delmar head coach David Hearn, who was pleased with how his team played in all phases of the game against Milford.
Appo, Howard change football admissions policies
Sports fans shouldn’t just assume that incidents like the ones that rocked recent Howard and Appoquinimink high school football games are inevitable, says the superintendent of New Castle Vo-Tech. “As a lifetime educator, most of the kids we interact with every day are doing wonderful, and even in these incidents, you discover it’s only a few kids,” said Dr. Joseph ... Read More
After Three Decades Coaching, West Chester East Athletic Director Retires
After spending three decades coaching high school students, Sue Cornelius, athletic director and coach at West Chester East High School, retired last week, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch. During her 19 years at West Chester East, Cornelius oversaw 24 varsity sports and more than 45 extracurricular activities. Her...
WDEL 1150AM
Appoquinimink schools to limit attendance at football games following double shooting
A double shooting just outside the grounds of a Middletown vs. Appoquinimink football game last week is leading district leaders to limit attendance to future football games. The Appoquinimink School District, which governs Middletown, Appoquinimink, and Odessa High School, announced a policy where tickets will only be sold to game participants (players, cheerleaders, band members), and they will be permitted to purchase up to 5 tickets for the game.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
fastphillysports.com
HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!
Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
The Review
Blue Hens take on Firefly
Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, held this past weekend, is a straight 50-minute drive from the university, making it the ideal event for students who are looking to escape campus for a few days. Blue Hens flocked down to Dover to experience four days of live music, fun activities and a break from the stress of school.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
NBC Philadelphia
5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage
A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
Football Player Dead, Others Hurt In Philadelphia High School Ambush: Police
A teenage football player was killed and four of his teammates injured when two gunmen ambushed them outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. It happened as the five players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School and two other schools around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, Philadelphia police told the media.
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
See Which Five Bucks County High Schools Ranked Among the Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
delawaretoday.com
CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville
Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark
Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
