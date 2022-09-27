The varsity volleyball team hosted the Reed City Coyotes on Tuesday night and made a clean sweep against them in 3 quick sets 25-11, 25-13 and 25-17. The Lady Eagles served strong and kept the Coyotes out of system for much of the match. This takes their record to 6-0 in the league and 19-4-2 overall. Thank you parents for all your support and all that you do for for all of the team. Thank you to all the fans who came out and showed your support. The student section was loud once again. They will be back in action on Monday night in another league match at home against the White Cloud Indians starting at 7:00 pm.

REED CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO