Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Hunters with bows and arrows begin deer hunting Saturday
DES MOINES — The state’s first archery deer season gets underway Saturday. DNR deer research specialist Jace Elliott says hunters have been preparing for weeks. “We’re gonna see about 60,000 hunters statewide participate in the archery season, that’s going to be about 30 to 35 percent of our entire number of hunters statewide,” Elliott says. The majority of hunters participate in the shotgun deer season, but Elliott says archery hunters will take between 20 and 25% of the deer overall.
KGLO News
Iowa ranks near the bottom in new report on obesity
DES MOINES — A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa in the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. “You’re 11th worst in the nation. Your obesity rate is at 36.4% — that’s adults,” Farberman says. “The good news is that you did not increase from last year, flat from last year, despite the hardships of the pandemic and that probably has to do with the food insecurity programs that were put in place during the pandemic.”
KGLO News
Survey examines oral health among people over 50
DES MOINES — Iowa has one of the nation’s oldest populations by percentage and a new report finds people 50-plus do realize the importance of oral health but aren’t necessarily taking the steps to prioritize it. Sarah Chavarria, with Delta Dental, says the insurance company’s latest survey...
KGLO News
State budget surplus tops $1.9 billion
DES MOINES — The State of Iowa has a more than $1.9 billion budget surplus. Governor Reynolds has announced the state has $830 million in reserve funds and holds more than a billion in its Taxpayer Relief Fund. Larger than expected corporate tax payments are triggering a corporate tax cut as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGLO News
Big jackpot gets new Iowa Lottery fiscal year off to a good start
CLIVE — Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn predicted it would be hard to match the last two fiscal years — which were the most profitable in the organization’s history — but he says the first two months of this fiscal year that started in July have far exceeded expectations.
Comments / 0