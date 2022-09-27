Read full article on original website
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Anthony Gordon Reacts To Chelsea's "Crazy" £60m Transfer Offer To Everton
Gordon has said that he "was never desperate to leave Everton" despite being a £60 million transfer target for Chelsea in the summer.
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager
Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025.
Report: Price Revealed Liverpool Believe They Can Sign Jude Bellingham For
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is strongly rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
Bournemouth vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Bournemouth vs Brentford: The mid-table Cherries will try to make it four games unbeaten when they host the top-half Bees at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Draws with Wolves and Newcastle, bookending a victory over Nottingham Forest, and suddenly Bournemouth’s future isn’t looking...
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon’s best chance of making a late run into England’s World Cup squad is for him to concentrate on improving for the club.After representing the under-21s this week the forward said he was “100 per cent focused” on securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.Lampard believes the only way to do that is to keep producing in the Premier League and he said any of his players who have expectations or aspirations of going to Qatar in November have to do the same.“I know there is a lot of competition in that area of...
Report – Arsenal plotting another bid for Premier League star
Arsenal will make a new bid for Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window as they become frustrated with the fitness of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has become injury prone, which makes it hard to rely on him for many games. The Gunners have Mohamed Elneny as a backup option,...
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha 'jets in' for crucial match against Nottingham Forest on Monday, with pressure intensifying on manager Brendan Rodgers after a winless start to the season
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is set to attend his first match in over six weeks this weekend as pressure intensifies around the future of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under mounting pressure. Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘DIDN’T reject’ Al-Hilal transfer as Saudi chief reveals why mega-money move from Man Utd fell through
CRISTIANO RONALDO "didn't reject" a summer transfer to Al-Hilal, according to the club's president. And he revealed the two parties were heading into the final stages of negotiations before the mega-money move collapsed. But Fahad ben Nafel insisted it was not Ronaldo who pulled the plug. Instead, he claimed a...
Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager
According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
The fight to keep Lowry’s Going to the Match in public view
Famous for his paintings of the matchstalk men and matchstalk animals that populate his industrial landscapes inspired by the north-west of England, LS Lowry disliked being called an artist, preferring instead to describe himself as “a man who paints”. Upon being labelled “a naive Sunday painter” by one particularly condescending art critic, he countered by pointing out that he was “a Sunday painter who paints every day of the week”. Since his death in 1976, Lowry’s paintings and drawings have sold for numbers heading into the millions and arguably his most famous, Going to the Match, is owned by the PFA and is going on sale at Christie’s auction house next month. It is expected to fetch up to £8m, which at the time of writing is still a lot of money despite the best attempts of the Tories to flatline our economy.
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop
Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
