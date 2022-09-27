Read full article on original website
Related
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
3 tips for growing your business using social media
Socialfly is a leading social-first digital agency and one of the first companies to enter the space nearly a decade ago. The New York-based company works with brands such as Madison Square Garden, Conair and Hudson Yards.
BYU Newsnet
BYU AdLab tackles the ethical challenges of advertising
BYU AdLab Manager Pat Doyle is working to inspire students to create meaningful content despite an oversaturated, sales-driven advertising industry. The BYU AdLab consists of 300 students and is ranked as one of the top undergraduate advertising programs in the nation, according to their website. “Because there’s so much advertising...
Affiliate Marketing For Newbies
how to start an affiliate marketing businessUdemezue John. When talking about starting an online business and generating passive income, affiliate marketing is one business model that outshines all other business models for massive ROI in just a limited amount of time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005025/en/ DALLAS, Texas -- Colossal Biosciences Spins Out Form Bio to Revolutionize Computational Life Sciences Issuer: Colossal Biosciences
A.I. is not sentient–but we should treat it as such
The debate around A.I. sentience largely ignores the role algorithms already play in our lives–from loan applications to medical decisions. When Google engineer Blake Lemoine’s claims that the company’s A.I. had grown sentient hit the news, there was expected hand-wringing over A.I. bots and their rights, a backlash from the A.I. community explaining how A.I. could not be sentient, and of course, the philosophizing about what it means to be sentient. No one got to the critical point of interest: that non-sentient, mathematical formulas carry as much, if not more, weight than humans when it comes to decision-making.
Comments / 0