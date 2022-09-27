Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
Check your freezer: More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef product recalled
A Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice products that failed to warn consumers that the product contains the allergen milk. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition is recalling 9.25 oz. cartons of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style Beef frozen meals. As...
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation
India's central bank has raised its key interest rate to 5.90% and said developing economy were facing slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold at Aldi recalled because it may contain something else
Tuscan Garden brand Restaurant-Style Italian dressing sold at Aldi has been recalled because the bottles may contain another kind of dressing. TreeHouse Foods recalled the Italian dressing because “some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing,” according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
hypebeast.com
Beyond Meat and Taco Bell Announce New Beyond Carne Asada Steak
Taco Bell has long had an avid vegetarian and vegan fan base thanks to a robust set of meat-free options like bean burritos, and now they’re expanding their meat-free lineup by announcing a new plant-based carne asada created in partnership with Beyond Meat. Made of vital wheat gluten and faba bean proteins that replicate the taste and texture of traditional carne asada steak, the Beyond Meat carne asada is spotlighted in a quesadilla but will be also available at the same price point as other carne asada items like the Cruchwrap Supreme or tacos — an effort from Taco Bell to make plant-based menu items more affordable for its customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
Is Beyond Meat beyond saving?
Having an executive allegedly bite someone's nose might be the least of Beyond Meat's problems. Investors have taken a big chomp out of Beyond Meat's stock price as fears grow that the popularity of plant-based food may have reached a peak.
2023 Will See Radical Price Changes for Some Meats
Unless you spent your whole summer in a cool, crisp, 72 degree underground bunker, you probably noticed that this summer was exceptionally hot. Perhaps you spent the last three months only walking your dog early in the morning and after sundown, or you watched your front lawn turn into a lifeless graveyard of dry shrubs. Many of us had to make adjustments to our lives thanks to strains on water supplies and oppressively hot temperatures.
Food & Wine
Japanese Wagyu Named 'World's Best Steak'
Yesterday, the 8th annual World Steak Challenge was held in Dublin, Ireland. If you're not simply shocked to discover that such a carnivore paradise exists, steak fans will probably be genuinely surprised by the evening's biggest news: For the first time in the event's history, the award for World's Best Steak went to Japan.
Nasdaq Dips Over 300 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, as investors were worried over the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance, raising recession concerns for the US economy. The Down is down over 8% this month, while the S&P 500 tumbled to its lowest level last seen in November 2020. Shares of tech...
Turkey is Calling Europe for Flight Trainings
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Alfa Holding’s Aviation Services, Turkey’s rapidly growing private aviation services company, has met with leaders from European capitals to promote Turkey as a leading European flight training hub. Turkish civil aviation has received significant investment in recent years, developing into an important center for Europe in terms of civil aviation training. Turkey’s climate conditions and its first-rate, state-of-the-art equipped airports mean Turkey is vying with other countries to become a top aviation training hub in addition to offering other aviation-related businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005023/en/ Turkey is calling Europe for flight trainings (Photo: Business Wire)
Food Network
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni. Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a...
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Most markets drop again but sterling edges up after recovery
Most markets sank Friday after another tough day on US trading floors, with inflation continuing to soar and central bankers getting increasingly hawkish in their attempts to bring prices under control. "Risky assets don't stand a chance of a meaningful rally if the economy continues to show resilience while inflation continues to be significantly above the Fed's Funds rate," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
Comments / 0