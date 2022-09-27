ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall

Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Beyond Meat and Taco Bell Announce New Beyond Carne Asada Steak

Taco Bell has long had an avid vegetarian and vegan fan base thanks to a robust set of meat-free options like bean burritos, and now they’re expanding their meat-free lineup by announcing a new plant-based carne asada created in partnership with Beyond Meat. Made of vital wheat gluten and faba bean proteins that replicate the taste and texture of traditional carne asada steak, the Beyond Meat carne asada is spotlighted in a quesadilla but will be also available at the same price point as other carne asada items like the Cruchwrap Supreme or tacos — an effort from Taco Bell to make plant-based menu items more affordable for its customers.
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
Is Beyond Meat beyond saving?

Having an executive allegedly bite someone's nose might be the least of Beyond Meat's problems. Investors have taken a big chomp out of Beyond Meat's stock price as fears grow that the popularity of plant-based food may have reached a peak.
2023 Will See Radical Price Changes for Some Meats

Unless you spent your whole summer in a cool, crisp, 72 degree underground bunker, you probably noticed that this summer was exceptionally hot. Perhaps you spent the last three months only walking your dog early in the morning and after sundown, or you watched your front lawn turn into a lifeless graveyard of dry shrubs. Many of us had to make adjustments to our lives thanks to strains on water supplies and oppressively hot temperatures.
Japanese Wagyu Named 'World's Best Steak'

Yesterday, the 8th annual World Steak Challenge was held in Dublin, Ireland. If you're not simply shocked to discover that such a carnivore paradise exists, steak fans will probably be genuinely surprised by the evening's biggest news: For the first time in the event's history, the award for World's Best Steak went to Japan.
Nasdaq Dips Over 300 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, as investors were worried over the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance, raising recession concerns for the US economy. The Down is down over 8% this month, while the S&P 500 tumbled to its lowest level last seen in November 2020. Shares of tech...
Turkey is Calling Europe for Flight Trainings

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Alfa Holding’s Aviation Services, Turkey’s rapidly growing private aviation services company, has met with leaders from European capitals to promote Turkey as a leading European flight training hub. Turkish civil aviation has received significant investment in recent years, developing into an important center for Europe in terms of civil aviation training. Turkey’s climate conditions and its first-rate, state-of-the-art equipped airports mean Turkey is vying with other countries to become a top aviation training hub in addition to offering other aviation-related businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005023/en/ Turkey is calling Europe for flight trainings (Photo: Business Wire)
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall

Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Most markets drop again but sterling edges up after recovery

Most markets sank Friday after another tough day on US trading floors, with inflation continuing to soar and central bankers getting increasingly hawkish in their attempts to bring prices under control. "Risky assets don't stand a chance of a meaningful rally if the economy continues to show resilience while inflation continues to be significantly above the Fed's Funds rate," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
