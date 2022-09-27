Thirty-one Vermont Food and Fiber Producers Welcome Visitors to Vermont Building. September 28, 2022 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) invites all to Harvest New England Day, this Friday September 30th. This exciting event, with over 30 Vermont businesses, takes place from 10am to 5pm on the Avenue of States at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. During Harvest New England Day you’ll find 31 Vermont vendors set up to serve you inside and outside of the historic Vermont Building. Additionally, you can visit each New England state on the Avenue of States to answer trivia questions about agriculture in that state and get a passport stamped. Get a stamp from each state and get a free gift.

